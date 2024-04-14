MHP calls for electronic voting following election dispute

ANKARA

Türkiye's top election watchdog has dismissed the Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) bid to annul the recent local elections in the Aegean province of Kütahya, prompting calls for electronic voting in the country.

"There is a lack of uniformity in the outcome of appeals for a variety of reasons, notably that the review process does not allow for the elaboration of details," MHP deputy leader Feti Yıldız said in a social media post on April 13.

The criticism came after the Supreme Election Council (YSK) also dismissed objections in 21 districts across Türkiye, in addition to the MHP's plea for the Kütahya elections' annulment and renewal, following the local elections on March 31.

"In order to put an end to the debates, it is necessary to switch to an electronic election system. Legal regulations should be made without delay," Yıldız wrote.

The top election body has earlier decided to initiate a vote recount in Kütahya, in response to objections from the MHP.

The process encompassed 5,659 invalid votes across 549 ballot boxes in the province, resulting in minor adjustments to the vote tallies. The victorious main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate, Eyüp Kahveci, saw a marginal increase of 27 votes, maintaining his lead, while MHP hopeful Alim Işık gained 58 votes, narrowing the gap between the two contenders from 602 to 571.

The conclusion of extraordinary objections was scheduled for April 14, after which the final results will be announced by the YSK.

The push for electronic voting reform aligns with YSK head Ahmet Yener's previous remarks, citing countries like the United States, Canada and Switzerland as inspirations for Türkiye's transition.

Yener projected 2028 as the target year for this shift, with initial testing potentially taking place overseas locations following the March 31 local elections.