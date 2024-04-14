MHP calls for electronic voting following election dispute

MHP calls for electronic voting following election dispute

ANKARA
MHP calls for electronic voting following election dispute

Türkiye's top election watchdog has dismissed the Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) bid to annul the recent local elections in the Aegean province of Kütahya, prompting calls for electronic voting in the country.

"There is a lack of uniformity in the outcome of appeals for a variety of reasons, notably that the review process does not allow for the elaboration of details," MHP deputy leader Feti Yıldız said in a social media post on April 13.

The criticism came after the Supreme Election Council (YSK) also dismissed objections in 21 districts across Türkiye, in addition to the MHP's plea for the Kütahya elections' annulment and renewal, following the local elections on March 31.

"In order to put an end to the debates, it is necessary to switch to an electronic election system. Legal regulations should be made without delay," Yıldız wrote.

The top election body has earlier decided to initiate a vote recount in Kütahya, in response to objections from the MHP.

The process encompassed 5,659 invalid votes across 549 ballot boxes in the province, resulting in minor adjustments to the vote tallies. The victorious main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate, Eyüp Kahveci, saw a marginal increase of 27 votes, maintaining his lead, while MHP hopeful Alim Işık gained 58 votes, narrowing the gap between the two contenders from 602 to 571.

The conclusion of extraordinary objections was scheduled for April 14, after which the final results will be announced by the YSK.

The push for electronic voting reform aligns with YSK head Ahmet Yener's previous remarks, citing countries like the United States, Canada and Switzerland as inspirations for Türkiye's transition.

Yener projected 2028 as the target year for this shift, with initial testing potentially taking place overseas locations following the March 31 local elections.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye tells Iran ‘it does not want further escalation’

Türkiye tells Iran ‘it does not want further escalation’
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye tells Iran ‘it does not want further escalation’

    Türkiye tells Iran ‘it does not want further escalation’

  2. Hamas demands written commitment from Israel on Gaza truce

    Hamas demands written commitment from Israel on Gaza truce

  3. Senior PKK terrorist nabbed in Istanbul Airport

    Senior PKK terrorist nabbed in Istanbul Airport

  4. EU lender to expand defense financing

    EU lender to expand defense financing

  5. Joe Biden faces renewed election threat from inflation

    Joe Biden faces renewed election threat from inflation
Recommended
Türkiye tells Iran ‘it does not want further escalation’

Türkiye tells Iran ‘it does not want further escalation’
Senior PKK terrorist nabbed in Istanbul Airport

Senior PKK terrorist nabbed in Istanbul Airport
Turkish carries cancel flights to Iran, Iraq after missile strike

Turkish carries cancel flights to Iran, Iraq after missile strike
Erdoğan urges global action against Israels war

Erdoğan urges global action against Israel's war
Türkiye, US to hold talks on ties, regional issues

Türkiye, US to hold talks on ties, regional issues
Eid holiday concludes with long return journeys and spike in traffic accidents

Eid holiday concludes with long return journeys and spike in traffic accidents
WORLD Hamas demands written commitment from Israel on Gaza truce

Hamas demands written commitment from Israel on Gaza truce

Hamas has demanded a “clear written commitment” that Israel will withdraw from the Gaza Strip during the second of a three-phase ceasefire deal, a senior Egyptian official and a Hamas official said yesterday.
ECONOMY EU lender to expand defense financing

EU lender to expand defense financing

The EU's financing body has said it would open up lending to more technologies that can be used by militaries as Europe pushes to rearm in the face of Russia's war on Ukraine.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿