Mexico City’s new international airport opens with few flights

  • March 23 2022 07:00:00

Mexico City’s new international airport opens with few flights

MEXICO CITY
Mexico City’s new international airport opens with few flights

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on March 21 inaugurated a new international airport for Mexico City - one of his flagship projects - but so far many airlines are hesitant to use it.

Felipe Angeles International Airport, built at a military air base north of the capital, began operating with a domestic Aeromexico flight bound for Villahermosa in Obrador’s home state of Tabasco.

“The airport is 100 percent complete,” Lopez Obrador said at his daily news conference held at the new airport. “It’s just a matter of airlines increasing their trips” from Felipe Angeles, he said.

The opening of Lopez Obrador’s first major infrastructure project comes as Mexicans prepare to vote on April 10 in a midterm recall referendum championed by the president on whether he should stay in office.

So far, only three national airlines - Volaris, Viva Aerobus and Aeromexico - as well as Venezuela’s Conviasa have agreed to operate a limited number of mostly domestic flights from Felipe Angeles. The new terminal will handle only about 16 flights per day, in part because it is so far from the city and rail links and expressways have yet to be completed. On March 21, only about 2,000 passengers used the new terminal, a far cry from the 2.4 million the government hopes to attract by the end of the year.

Obrador said he was optimistic that Mexico would soon recover its Category 1 aviation safety rating from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, following a downgrade last year that prevents U.S. carriers from opening new services or routes to the country.

Felipe Angeles, named after a general in the Mexican revolution, is meant to take the pressure off Benito Juarez airport, which will continue operating.

Benito Juarez, which handled a record 50.3 million passengers in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, is one of the busiest airports in Latin America.

After taking office in 2018, Lopez Obrador canceled another airport project launched by the previous government that was already one-third complete. He branded the $13 billion project a “bottomless pit” rife with corruption and tasked the military with overseeing construction of the new airport at a cost of around $3.7 billion.

ARTS & LIFE Ai Weiwei makes operatic debut with ’Turandot’ in Rome

Ai Weiwei makes operatic debut with ’Turandot’ in Rome
MOST POPULAR

  1. Depardieu to live in Istanbul, Dubai

    Depardieu to live in Istanbul, Dubai

  2. Istanbul dams about to overflow

    Istanbul dams about to overflow

  3. Turkish authorities warn against drifting mines in Black Sea

    Turkish authorities warn against drifting mines in Black Sea

  4. President Erdoğan meets Dutch PM Rutte to talk bilateral ties, Ukraine

    President Erdoğan meets Dutch PM Rutte to talk bilateral ties, Ukraine

  5. Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes

    Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes
Recommended
China’s Russian traders smell profit as Ukraine sanctions bite

China’s Russian traders smell profit as Ukraine sanctions bite
FX-protected accounts scheme opened to foreigners

FX-protected accounts scheme opened to foreigners
Central government gross debt stock at $209 bln in February

Central government gross debt stock at $209 bln in February
Washington and London ready to resume trade talks in Baltimore

Washington and London ready to resume trade talks in Baltimore
Canadian Pacific rail work stoppage could hit US agriculture

Canadian Pacific rail work stoppage could hit US agriculture
Teknofest contests’ deadline extended

Teknofest contests’ deadline extended
WORLD Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two women died after being stabbed at a high school in southern Sweden on Mar. 21, police said, adding that an 18-year-old student had been arrested.

ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $209 bln in February

Central government gross debt stock at $209 bln in February

The Turkish central government’s gross debt stock hit 2.95 trillion Turkish Liras (about $209 billion) as of the end of February, according to official figures released by the Treasury and Finance Ministry on March 21.
SPORTS Turkish curling team makes headlines in Canada

Turkish curling team makes headlines in Canada

Turkey has come to the forefront in the World Curling Championship in Canada after entering into the winter sport of curling professionally just six years ago, with the Canadian press and players praising the Turkish women’s national curling team for their splendid performance.