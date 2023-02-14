Mexican rescue dog dies amid operations

Mexican rescue dog dies amid operations

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
Mexican rescue dog dies amid operations

A Mexican rescue dog Proteo, who came to Türkiye to participate in the search efforts with the Mexican team after the major earthquakes, has died during the operations.

Proteo was one of the 16 Mexican search and rescue dogs deployed to Türkiye to help with rescue efforts following the devastating disaster that struck the country’s south, as well as neighboring Syria.

Working among ruins, Proteo was able to locate two survivors before his death.

In a statement released on Feb. 12, the Mexican Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA) said, “The members of the Mexican Army and Air Force deeply regret the loss of our great companion the dog, Proteo. You fulfilled your mission as a member of the Mexican Delegation in the Search and Rescue of our brothers in Türkiye. Thank you for your heroic work!”

Other dogs deployed with Proteo were present at a roll call to honor their lost companion before they returned to work, trying to locate more survivors and aid the recovery of bodies.

A few hours before the announcement of the tragic death of Proteo, Balam, another dog from the Mexican team, became the pride of the country for having saved the life of a woman in her 40s who had been trapped under the rubble.

