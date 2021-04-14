Mexican artist’s mural unveiled in Ankara

ANKARA
A mural painted by a Mexican artist was unveiled in the Turkish capital Ankara on April 12, attracting a great deal of attention.

Born in Mexico and resides in Ireland, Kathrina Rupit painted a wall on Güvenlik Street in Ankara’s Çankaya district.

Mexico Ambassador to Turkey Jose Luis Martinez y Hernandez and Çankaya Municipality Deputy Mayor Gülsün Bor Güner unveiled the mural called “Blossom.”

The ceremony was also attended by many representatives of diplomatic missions in Ankara.

Rupit told the state-run Anadolu Agency that she used a mix of old philosophy and new technology in her piece called “Heart Coherence.”

“I wanted to bridge our past with our future while envisioning the process of the ego and its dissolution. Here I have represented the ego as a mask,” Rupit said.

You can see the woman finally takes off the mask and gets rid of her ego through a mobile application “Artivive,” she added.

By putting a smartphone or a tablet close to the painting using the app, one can listen to music and see visual effects linked with it.

“It blends the topic of identity and the relationship of the ego with fulfillment and coherence around the body. This is also an important meditation that has been proven by science to help the human body to heal any illness and also help to cultivate inner peace,” she added.

