Metro to Istanbul Airport to open in November

ISTANBUL
The metro line reaching Istanbul Airport will be opened in November, the country’s transportation and infrastructure minister has said.

Speaking to private broadcaster CNN Türk, Adil Karaismailoğlu stated that the metro line between Kağıthane district to Istanbul Airport is around 37.5 kilometers long.

“By the end of November, we will be opening the 32.5 kilometers of the total length,” he said.

The minister highlighted that the opening of that metro line will be connecting Istanbul Airport with Sabiha Gökçen Airport, two airports located in metropolis’ opposite sides, one in the European side, the other in the Anatolian.

“Istanbul Airport has a capacity to serve some 120 million passengers annually,” he said and added, “That is why, the metro line will be one of the fastest lines in the world.”

The metro car will reach a speed of 120 kilometers per hour at some points and as there are very few stations along the line, the duration of the metro car reaching the city center will be short.

“One will come to Taksim from Istanbul Airport in just half an hour,” the minister noted.

