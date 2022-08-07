Meteorologists warn of torrential rain across country

  • August 07 2022 13:01:00

Meteorologists warn of torrential rain across country

ISTANBUL
Meteorologists warn of torrential rain across country

The Turkish State Meteorological Service has issued a torrential rain warning expected for five days and has declared a “yellow alert” for nine provinces against rains and strong winds.

According to the latest weather report of the Turkish State Meteorological Service, torrential rains are expected for five days across the country, especially in Marmara, Thrace and Black Sea regions.

“The rain, which will not be very strong in Istanbul, will start on the European side in the morning and arrive around the Bosphorus in the afternoon, when there may be light rain on the Anatolian side,” said Orhan Şen, a prominent Turkish meteorologist, adding that the rain is expected not to continue until the evening.

The temperature is expected to be 32 degrees Celsius (89 degrees Fahrenheit), according to Şen.

Meteorologists has also declared “yellow alert” warning for nine provinces, mostly in the southwest of the country, warning citizens to be careful and cautious against the possibilities such as floods, lightning, landslides, and strong winds.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) issued a heavy rainfall warning for the central, southern and Aegean provinces.

It is not expected to witness a significant change in the temperature, said the experts, adding that it will be above seasonal norms only in the southern and eastern parts of the country.

meteorology,

TÜRKIYE Meteorologists warn of torrential rain across country

Meteorologists warn of torrential rain across country
MOST POPULAR

  1. From Mecca to the Vatican, exploring sacred sites with VR

    From Mecca to the Vatican, exploring sacred sites with VR

  2. Handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000

    Handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000

  3. Harlem Globetrotters to stage shows in Istanbul

    Harlem Globetrotters to stage shows in Istanbul

  4. Purrfection: How video game ‘Stray’ transfixed cats

    Purrfection: How video game ‘Stray’ transfixed cats

  5. Turkish scientist to contribute to cancer treatments

    Turkish scientist to contribute to cancer treatments
Recommended
Three Ukrainian grain ships anchor at Istanbul Strait

Three Ukrainian grain ships anchor at Istanbul Strait
Turkish scientist to contribute to cancer treatments

Turkish scientist to contribute to cancer treatments
Farmer exports local eggplant to Italy

Farmer exports local eggplant to Italy
Türkiye, Russia to work against terror groups in Syria: Erdoğan

Türkiye, Russia to work against terror groups in Syria: Erdoğan

Bosphorus’ underground tunnel looted: Expert

Bosphorus’ underground tunnel looted: Expert
Bomb squad destroys suspicious object on Black Sea coast

Bomb squad destroys suspicious object on Black Sea coast
WORLD Pentagon denies DC request for National Guard migrant help

Pentagon denies DC request for National Guard migrant help

The Pentagon rejected a request from the District of Columbia seeking National Guard assistance in what the mayor has called a “growing humanitarian crisis” prompted by thousands of migrants being bused to the city from two southern states.
ECONOMY Cash budget posts another deficit in July

Cash budget posts another deficit in July

The cash budget produced a deficit of 92.85 billion Turkish Liras in July, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry showed.
SPORTS Harlem Globetrotters to stage shows in Istanbul

Harlem Globetrotters to stage shows in Istanbul

World famous American exhibition basketball team Harlem Globetrotters will stage shows in Istanbul’s Ülker Arena Hall on Oct. 22 and 23, Demirören News Agency has reported.