Meteorologists warn of torrential rain across country

ISTANBUL

The Turkish State Meteorological Service has issued a torrential rain warning expected for five days and has declared a “yellow alert” for nine provinces against rains and strong winds.

According to the latest weather report of the Turkish State Meteorological Service, torrential rains are expected for five days across the country, especially in Marmara, Thrace and Black Sea regions.

“The rain, which will not be very strong in Istanbul, will start on the European side in the morning and arrive around the Bosphorus in the afternoon, when there may be light rain on the Anatolian side,” said Orhan Şen, a prominent Turkish meteorologist, adding that the rain is expected not to continue until the evening.

The temperature is expected to be 32 degrees Celsius (89 degrees Fahrenheit), according to Şen.

Meteorologists has also declared “yellow alert” warning for nine provinces, mostly in the southwest of the country, warning citizens to be careful and cautious against the possibilities such as floods, lightning, landslides, and strong winds.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) issued a heavy rainfall warning for the central, southern and Aegean provinces.

It is not expected to witness a significant change in the temperature, said the experts, adding that it will be above seasonal norms only in the southern and eastern parts of the country.