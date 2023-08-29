Meteorologists warn multiple provinces of heavy rain

ISTANBUL
As high temperatures that have gripped the country begin to recede towards seasonal averages, meteorologists have issued warnings for localized heavy rainfall across eight provinces, primarily in the inner and southern regions.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service's latest weather forecast report indicates that Adana, Hatay, Osmaniye, Mersin and Kahramanmaraş in the eastern Mediterranean, as well as certain areas of Kayseri, Sivas and Niğde in the east of Central Anatolia, are likely to experience showers and thunderstorms.

Citizens residing in these provinces have been alerted with a "yellow code" warning, indicating that while the anticipated weather conditions are not uncommon, they pose potential hazards that should be closely monitored.

In addition, torrential rains are expected in the northwestern provinces of Kocaeli and Sakarya, along with the inner provinces of Konya and Nevşehir. The northern regions of Tokat and Ordu, as well as the eastern provinces of Malatya, Erzincan, Tunceli, Elazığ, Bingöl, Gaziantep and Kilis may also witness local heavy rainfall, as reported by meteorologists.

Forecasts indicate that temperatures in the interior and southern parts of the country will witness a drop of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius, whereas other regions will see relatively stable conditions.

Looking ahead to Aug. 30, projections anticipate a return of hot weather, though precipitation is expected to persist solely in Hatay, Osmaniye and the easternmost provinces. By the final day of the month, meteorologists predict clear and sunny conditions to prevail across the entire country.

Furthermore, Istanbullites are likely to witness temperatures dipping below 30 degrees Celsius at the outset of September, accompanied by heavy rainfall.

