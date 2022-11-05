Meteorologists expect rain across country from weekend

ANKARA
Torrential rains are expected across the country for three days starting from Nov. 6, especially in western, southern and northern provinces, according to the latest weather report of the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

On Nov. 6, showers are expected in a significant part of the Aegean provinces, while the rains will spread to the Marmara Region the next day and the temperatures will decrease significantly, the report said.

Meteorologists expect that the northern provinces will be partly cloudy as the eastern Black Sea coast will be rainy.

Meanwhile, the region’s high parts are estimated to experience sleet and snow in places, while other places will be less cloudy and clear.

In the Eastern Anatolia region, snowfall is expected to start on Nov. 5 and increase its intensity on Nov. 7.

The rains, which are expected to descend on the southern provinces as of Nov. 7, will affect a large part from the Western Aegean to Southeastern Anatolia, according to meteorologists. The bureau also said the rains will partly affect the Central Anatolia region.

Snowfall will continue at high altitudes in the southeast of the country, as the rains will gradually lose their effect from Nov. 8.

The only rainy place in the country will be the Eastern Black Sea Region on Nov. 9, when the sun will replace the cloudy weather across the country, the report said.

As of Nov. 10, with the warming of the southern parts, sunny weather will prevail all over the country, it added.

