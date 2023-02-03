Meta reports fall in sales, but beats expectations

SAN FRANCISCO
Facebook and Instagram owner Meta on Feb. 1 reported its first annual sales drop since the company went public in 2012, but the fall was less brutal than expected, sending its share price soaring.

The social media giant said sales dropped one percent to $116.6 billion in 2022, while it also announced that the number of daily users on Facebook hit two billion for the first time.

CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg pointed to the success of improved algorithms on Meta’s video Reels service, that was delivering short clips more efficiently to users on Facebook and Instagram.

Meta competes fiercely with TikTok, the Chinese owned video-sharing platform that has proved a formidable rival in attracting young users away from once-dominant Instagram.

“The number of people daily using Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp is the highest it’s ever been,” Zuckerberg said in an earnings call.

Zuckerberg also lauded improved artificial intelligence (AI) to better distribute ads after changes on the iPhone decided by Apple seriously hampered Meta’s ability to target users.

The 2022 results ended a bad year for Meta, which in November announced it would lay off 11,000 employees or 13 percent of staff in the largest worker reduction in the company’s history.

Zuckerberg said his company’s “management theme for 2023 is the ‘Year of Efficiency’ and we’re focused on becoming a stronger and more nimble organization.”

Big tech platforms have been suffering from the souring economic climate, which is forcing advertisers to cut back on marketing, and Apple’s data privacy changes, which have reduced leeway for ad personalization.

But Meta beat market expectations as the effect of iPhone privacy changes on ad targeting appeared to be waning and cost-cutting started bringing results, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a tweet.

“At first glance... Meta getting its mojo back,” Baird Equity Research said in a note to investors about the earnings report.

