Meta launches paid verification subscription service in US

Meta launches paid verification subscription service in US

SAN FRANCISCO
Meta launches paid verification subscription service in US

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, launched a paid subscription service in the U.S., allowing users on both platforms to pay for verification.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement on his “Meta Channel,” which is one of the latest features the company has rolled out for creators to “directly reach their audience and form deeper connections with their communities,” the company said.

Meta Verified is only available to personal accounts and will cost $14.99 per month if purchased on an iOS or Android device, and $11.99 per month if purchased on the web.

“Meta Verified is rolling out in the U.S. today,” Zuckerberg said on his Meta Channel. “You can get a badge, proactive impersonation protection, and direct access to customer support.”

Zuckerberg’s decision to launch a subscription service for the social media platform comes after the Elon Musk-owned Twitter relaunched its own subscription service, Twitter Blue, last December, after a previous launch attempt failed.

As of now, the company is currently making the service available to users in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand.

However, people can join a waitlist to receive a notification when it will be available in their region.

Users that currently have verified badges can also apply for the Meta Verified subscription, but the company said it does not plan to make any changes to those that have already been verified based on prior requirements.

 

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Election calendar starts to run

Election calendar starts to run
LATEST NEWS

  1. Election calendar starts to run

    Election calendar starts to run

  2. MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member

    MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member

  3. Death toll rises to 49,589 in quakes, 18 in floods: Oktay

    Death toll rises to 49,589 in quakes, 18 in floods: Oktay

  4. Çanakkale represents a milestone in founding of Turkish Republic: Erdoğan

    Çanakkale represents a milestone in founding of Turkish Republic: Erdoğan

  5. Meta launches paid verification subscription service in US

    Meta launches paid verification subscription service in US
Recommended
Royal Mail facing ‘systemic failure’

Royal Mail facing ‘systemic failure’
Togg receives 7,734 orders in four hours

Togg receives 7,734 orders in four hours
Short-term external debt rises

Short-term external debt rises
Crypto-linked bank failures fuel regulation debate

Crypto-linked bank failures fuel regulation debate
Wall Street giants move to rescue First Republic Bank

Wall Street giants move to rescue First Republic Bank
Textile production in quake region to increase gradually

Textile production in quake region to increase gradually
WORLD Israelis protest legal overhaul plans for 11th week

Israelis protest legal overhaul plans for 11th week

Israelis on Saturday took to the streets in protests, now in their 11th week, against plans by Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-line government to overhaul the country’s legal system.

ECONOMY Meta launches paid verification subscription service in US

Meta launches paid verification subscription service in US

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, launched a paid subscription service in the U.S., allowing users on both platforms to pay for verification.

SPORTS Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on March 18 to claim the first ‘Monument’ of the season and the race his grandfather Raymond Poulidor took 62 years ago.