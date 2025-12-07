Meta buys AI wearables startup Limitless

Meta buys AI wearables startup Limitless

MENLO PARK
Meta buys AI wearables startup Limitless

Meta has confirmed it is buying Limitless, a U.S. startup that makes a wearable pendant that records and summarizes conversations and meetings with the help of artificial intelligence.

Financial details of the deal to acquire the five-year-old Denver-based firm were not disclosed.

"We're excited that Limitless will be joining Meta to help accelerate our work to build AI-enabled wearables," a Meta spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.

Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has made AI a priority at the tech giant with a stated aim of achieving "superintelligence."

AI is being used to enhance Meta apps including Facebook and Instagram, and to ramp up capabilities of smartglasses it makes in partnership with EssilorLuxottica.

To pursue his AI ambitions, Zuckerberg has launched an aggressive recruitment campaign, attracting executives from OpenAI, Apple and Google with multibillion-dollar offers.

Meta invested heavily in Scale AI earlier this year, poaching the startup's co-founder Alexandr Wang as part of the deal and putting him in charge of a newly formed unit called Superintelligence Labs.

The deal to buy Limitless appears to be the first major acquisition by Meta since it finalized its buyout of virtual reality firm Within Unlimited in 2023, after a court rejected an attempt by US regulators to block the deal over competition concerns.

The courtroom loss was seen as a setback for then-FTC head Lina Khan, who was an advocate of imposing tougher scrutiny on Big Tech companies on antitrust matters.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon

Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon

    Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon

  2. Orban due in Türkiye for 'strategic' talks

    Orban due in Türkiye for 'strategic' talks

  3. Truck crossings suspended as Greek farmers block key border routes

    Truck crossings suspended as Greek farmers block key border routes

  4. Heavy rains batter Istanbul as waterlogged streets disturb daily life

    Heavy rains batter Istanbul as waterlogged streets disturb daily life

  5. Turkish parliament set for 14-day sessions for 2026 budget

    Turkish parliament set for 14-day sessions for 2026 budget
Recommended
Türkiye-Egypt unveil joint unmanned ground vehicle

Türkiye-Egypt unveil joint unmanned ground vehicle
Ports set new record in November cargo handling

Ports set new record in November cargo handling
Turkic Investment Fund launches its operational phase

Turkic Investment Fund launches its operational phase
Structural transformation key to sustaining gains: Şimşek

Structural transformation key to sustaining gains: Şimşek
Air passenger traffic reach 230 million in 11 months

Air passenger traffic reach 230 million in 11 months
Libya to announce first oil concessions in nearly two decades

Libya to announce first oil concessions in nearly two decades
After fine against X, Musk says EU should be abolished

After fine against X, Musk says EU 'should be abolished'
WORLD Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon

Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Dec. 7 he expected the second phase of the U.S.-sponsored ceasefire plan for Gaza to begin soon, and said he would meet President Donald Trump this month.
ECONOMY Türkiye-Egypt unveil joint unmanned ground vehicle

Türkiye-Egypt unveil joint unmanned ground vehicle

Aqrab and Hamza-1, unmanned platforms developed by Turkish defense giant Havelsan through a local collaboration in Egypt, were unveiled for the first time at the EDEX 2025 Egypt Defense Fair in Cairo.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿