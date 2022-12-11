Met Opera in NY reports crippling cyberattack

Met Opera in NY reports crippling cyberattack

NEW YORK
Met Opera in NY reports crippling cyberattack

The Metropolitan Opera said Thursday that a cyberattack had prevented its website, box office and call center in NY from functioning.

The prestigious institution said its “network issues” had begun on Dec. 5.

All performances are taking place as scheduled, the Met said, but new ticket orders, exchanges and refunds were not immediately possible.

The organization provided no explanation or details about the attack, and a spokesperson for the Manhattan-based company did not immediately respond to an AFP query.

The specialist outlet OperaWire, citing a letter to company members from General Manager Peter Gelb, said an investigation into the attack was ongoing.

“Unfortunately, we’ve experienced a cyberattack that has temporarily impacted our network systems,” the letter read. “We launched an immediate investigation into the nature and scope of the incident. While web experts work to resolve the situation, our systems are down.”

Gelb said the Met was also temporarily unable to process paychecks.

Cyberattacks have plagued companies and governmental offices in the U.S. and elsewhere for years.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a mammoth national defense spending bill that includes tens of millions of dollars to help bolster cybersecurity efforts. The measure still requires Senate approval.

New York,

ARTS & LIFE Met Opera in NY reports crippling cyberattack

Met Opera in NY reports crippling cyberattack
MOST POPULAR

  1. Japanese billionaire Maezawa announces crew of artists for lunar voyage

    Japanese billionaire Maezawa announces crew of artists for lunar voyage

  2. Met Opera in NY reports crippling cyberattack

    Met Opera in NY reports crippling cyberattack

  3. Turkish Airlines wins best design award

    Turkish Airlines wins best design award

  4. Hepsiburada’s sale volume rose 66 percent

    Hepsiburada’s sale volume rose 66 percent

  5. No Strep A cases confirmed in Türkiye so far: Expert

    No Strep A cases confirmed in Türkiye so far: Expert
Recommended
Japanese billionaire Maezawa announces crew of artists for lunar voyage

Japanese billionaire Maezawa announces crew of artists for lunar voyage
Celine Dion reveals rare neurological disorder, cancels shows

Celine Dion reveals rare neurological disorder, cancels shows
Backstreet Boy Nick Carter sued over alleged 2001 rape of teen

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter sued over alleged 2001 rape of teen
South Koreans to get younger on paper

South Koreans to get younger on paper
Icelands volcano show is a hit

Iceland's volcano show is a hit
Europe’s space race takes off

Europe’s space race takes off
WORLD Iran hit with sanctions over first protester execution

Iran hit with sanctions over first protester execution

Iran was slapped with new sanctions on Dec. 9 and activists called for fresh protests after the Islamic republic carried out its first execution over demonstrations that have shaken the regime for nearly three months.
ECONOMY Hepsiburada’s sale volume rose 66 percent

Hepsiburada’s sale volume rose 66 percent

Hepsiburada, Türkiye’s leading e-commerce platform, has reported a 66 percent increase in its gross merchandise value (GMV) in the third quarter from a year ago to 10.7 billion Turkish Liras.
SPORTS Brazil crash out as Argentina survive at World Cup

Brazil crash out as Argentina survive at World Cup

Brazil crashed out of the World Cup after penalty shootout drama against Croatia on Dec. 9 while Argentina survived a furious comeback from the Netherlands to also win on spot kicks.