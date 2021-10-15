Merkel to visit Turkey before leaving office

  • October 15 2021 15:45:32

Merkel to visit Turkey before leaving office

ISTANBUL
Merkel to visit Turkey before leaving office

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to arrive in Turkey on Oct. 16 for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan before leaving office after 16 years in power.

Merkel’s visit to Istanbul has taken place ahead of an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels on Oct. 21 and 22.

“Ties between Turkey and Germany will be reviewed in all aspects in the Istanbul meeting,” the Presidency’s Directorate of Communications said in a statement on Oct. 15.

“Steps to develop the cooperation between two countries will be discussed,” it added.

The latest developments in Libya, Syria and Afghanistan will also be on the agenda of the talks between Merkel and Erdoğan.

In a press conference on Oct. 10, Steffen Seibert, Merkel’s spokesman, said, “Turkey is a very important and close partner for us. The two leaders will discuss a wide range of international and regional issues, including the EU-Turkey cooperation on migration management and refugee protection.”

After 16 years in power, Merkel is preparing to leave active politics later this year, but she will remain in her post until a new coalition government is formed.

Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) narrowly lost the general elections late last month.

visiting, Erdogan, Diplomacy,

TURKEY Turkey’s anti-terror fight in N Syria will continue “differently”: Erdoğan

Turkey’s anti-terror fight in N Syria will continue “differently”: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

    US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

  2. Turkey urges Taliban for inclusive administration

    Turkey urges Taliban for inclusive administration

  3. History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

    History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

  4. Mayor raises concern over soaring rent prices in Bodrum

    Mayor raises concern over soaring rent prices in Bodrum

  5. Virus cases may increase further, warns top health official

    Virus cases may increase further, warns top health official
Recommended
US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

​​​​​​Turkey conveys condolences to Lebanon after deadly Beirut shootings

​​​​​​Turkey conveys condolences to Lebanon after deadly Beirut shootings

Turkey urges Taliban for inclusive administration

Turkey urges Taliban for inclusive administration
Turkey says Libyan polls should be free, fair

Turkey says Libyan polls should be free, fair
Turkey to take all necessary steps to safeguard its rights: Minister

Turkey to take all necessary steps to safeguard its rights: Minister
Taliban pays first visit to Turkey after takeover of Afghanistan

Taliban pays first visit to Turkey after takeover of Afghanistan
WORLD Blasts hit Shiite mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar

Blasts hit Shiite mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar

Explosions hit a Shiite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Friday, leaving at least 32 dead and dozens wounded.
ECONOMY Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $126.9 bln in August

Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $126.9 bln in August

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled at $126.9 billion as of end-August, the country's Central Bank announced on Oct. 15. 
SPORTS Turkey voices concern over racist attitude against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia

Turkey voices concern over 'racist attitude' against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia

Turkey on Oct. 14 voiced concern over the "recent racist attitude which contradicts the spirit of sports" in Serbia against handball teams from the city of Novi Pazar.​​​​​​​