Meriç river hosts Balkan Rowing Championship

EDİRNE
Edirne has welcomed scores of rowers in the 2024 Balkan Rowing Championship, which took place between Sept. 14 and 15 on the course built on the Meriç River.

Following the European U23 Rowing Championship last week, this competition marks the second time this year that the Meriç River has hosted an international rowing event.

“The events that took place last week and this week were significant in terms of our international presence. It was our first encounter, and it had a significant impact on our initial perception. Both of these two organizations were outstanding,” said Erhan Ertürk, the president of the Turkish Rowing Federation.

Ertürk further emphasized that Balkan Rowing Championship marked the most significant rowing race for both young and elite athletes.

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak also attended the event, which attracted almost 300 athletes from 8 different countries.

At the conclusion of the competition’s first day, Romania, Türkiye and Greece emerged as victors in different categories, with the Turkish National Team winning a total of four gold, two silver and five bronze medals.

Bak subsequently presented gold medals to national athletes Mehmet Yıldız and Baturalp Akdeniz, winners of the young men's double sculls division.

The competitors put in a lot of effort to win gold in a total of 11 categories on the final day of the tournament as well.

Türkiye finished first in the men's category and second overall in the general classification with seven gold, five silver, and six bronze medals at the end of the championship.

"We'll keep hosting scores of people by setting up such amazing organizations — hopefully larger ones — in our nation. Our objective is, of course, to organize the world championship after the European championship,” Ertürk emphasized.

