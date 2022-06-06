Mercedes recalls one million older cars

  • June 06 2022 07:00:00

Mercedes recalls one million older cars

BERLIN
Mercedes recalls one million older cars

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly one million older vehicles worldwide due to a potential problem with the braking system, the federal transport authority (KBA) said.    

The KBA said in a statement dated June 1 and reported late on June 4 in German media that the recall affected cars built between 2004 and 2015, of the SUV series ML and GL and the R-Class luxury minivan.    

“Corrosion on the brake booster can in the worst case lead to the connection between the brake pedal and the braking system being interrupted,” the KBA said.    

“As a consequence, the service brake can stop functioning.”    

The KBA said that worldwide 993,407 vehicles were being recalled, including around 70,000 in Germany.    

“In rare cases of very severe corrosion, it might be possible for a particularly strong or hard braking manoeuvre to cause mechanical damage to the brake booster, whereby the connection between brake pedal and brake system would fail,” Mercedes said.     

“In such a very rare case, it would not be possible to decelerate the vehicle via the service brake. Thus, the risk of a crash or injury would be increased.”    

The company said it would “start with the recall immediately” and contact the owners of the “potentially affected vehicles”.  

“The recall process will involve inspecting potentially affected vehicles and, depending on the results of the inspection, replacing the parts where necessary,” the company said.     

“Until the inspection takes place, we ask our customers not to drive their vehicles.”

auto,

TURKEY Finland sends delegation for cooperation on green economy, digitalization

Finland sends delegation for cooperation on green economy, digitalization
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish woman involved in major retail theft in New York

    Turkish woman involved in major retail theft in New York

  2. Pamuk’s urban renewal decision stirs debate

    Pamuk’s urban renewal decision stirs debate

  3. Speed limits on highways increased starting July

    Speed limits on highways increased starting July

  4. Turkey taking steps for security zone on Syria border: Erdoğan

    Turkey taking steps for security zone on Syria border: Erdoğan

  5. McCormick concedes to Dr Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary

    McCormick concedes to Dr Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary
Recommended
Shopper visits to outlet malls exceed pre-COVID level

Shopper visits to outlet malls exceed pre-COVID level
Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature

Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature
Banks’ four-month profits soar 370 percent

Banks’ four-month profits soar 370 percent
Fighting inflation government’s priority: Finance minister

Fighting inflation government’s priority: Finance minister
Beijing to reopen workplaces as Covid-19 curbs ease

Beijing to reopen workplaces as Covid-19 curbs ease
California approves state’s 1st robotic taxi fleet

California approves state’s 1st robotic taxi fleet
WORLD British Prime Minister Johnson to face confidence vote

British Prime Minister Johnson to face confidence vote

Britain’s governing Conservatives will hold a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson that could oust him as Britain’s leader.

ECONOMY Fighting inflation government’s priority: Finance minister

Fighting inflation government’s priority: Finance minister

Fighting inflation will be the government’s top priority in the coming period, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said, reiterating that effectively using monetary and macroprudential policies will be crucial to curb price increases.

SPORTS French Open champ Swiatek has ‘no expectations’ for Wimbledon

French Open champ Swiatek has ‘no expectations’ for Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek says that she has “no expectations” for Wimbledon despite taking her winning streak to 35 matches by securing a second French Open title.