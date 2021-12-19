Melting Arctic ice draws killer whales further north

  • December 19 2021 07:00:00

Melting Arctic ice draws killer whales further north

SKJERVOY-Agence France-Presse
Melting Arctic ice draws killer whales further north

In the pale winter darkness of northern Norway, a huge flock of seagulls circles above an Arctic fjord, signifying the presence of a group of unusual predators in the water below.

With Arctic sea ice shrinking at record levels due to global warming, killer whales are expanding their hunting grounds further north and spending more time in polar waters, U.S. scientists say.

But the giant mammals, also known as orcas and which are at the top of the food chain, risk creating an "ecological imbalance" in the Arctic by preying on endangered species, warned a University of Washington study this month.

When AFP visited the vast Skjervoy fjord in the Arctic Ocean, 70 to 80 killer whales could be seen gathering in family clans of about 10, including calves under a year old.

Increasingly frequent and northerly sightings suggest that the iconic black and white member of the dolphin family, whose males can grow up to eight metres (26 feet) long and weigh six tonnes, is learning to adapt to the newly melted waters of the Arctic Ocean.

"Through acoustic surveys, we have detected orcas in the Barents Sea in November between Svalbard and Franz Josef Land, so they are clearly following the edge of the ice," Marie-Anne Blanchet of the Norwegian Polar Institute told AFP.

The killer whale, which with a global population estimated at 50,000 is found in almost all of the world’s seas, feeds on Arctic prey such as the beluga whale and, most likely, some species of seal, the specialist said.

The whales’ changing migration patterns are also linked to the fact that their food of choice, herring, is also moving further north, for reasons that are still unclear.

"They are predators with a great capacity to adapt, so they are opportunistic," Blanchet said.

The new hunting grounds are also leading to unprecedented conflict with humans.

In the waters off Greenland’s capital Nuuk, four orcas, considered an unwelcome competitor by local fishermen and hunters, were killed at the end of November, an act permissible under Greenlandic law.

A University of Washington study presented at the beginning of December found that the increased migration of super predators is a consequence of the increasingly long season when the Arctic Ocean is free of ice.

"It’s not necessarily that killer whales haven’t been reported in these areas before, but that they appear to be remaining in the area for longer periods of time," co-author Brynn Kimber wrote.

The Arctic is warming three times faster than the rest of the planet, impacting the extent of the ice pack and the ecosystems that depend on it.

Arctic sea ice, which is also getting thinner, has shrunk on average by more than 13 percent per decade over the past 40 years.

By the end of the summer of 2012, it had reached its lowest level on record, at 3.4 million square kilometres (1.4 million square miles), almost half the size it was during the 1980s.

Analysing eight years of acoustic readings, Kimber’s team also detected killer whales in the Chukchi Sea between

Alaska and Russia during the months when it used to be frozen, as well as with greater frequency during the summer.

The study warned that the hunter, which also chases after prey in packs, is increasingly attacking the endangered bowhead whale, a species left exposed by the retreating ice pack.

These attacks are "likely to increase due to longer open water seasons," the researchers said.

ARTS & LIFE DiCaprio and Lawrence big up science in doomsday comedy

DiCaprio and Lawrence big up science in doomsday comedy
MOST POPULAR

  1. US woman lives village life in Turkey’s tourism hub

    US woman lives village life in Turkey’s tourism hub

  2. Turkey criticizes US report on terrorism

    Turkey criticizes US report on terrorism

  3. Central Bank intervenes in FX markets again

    Central Bank intervenes in FX markets again

  4. Pace of vaccinations still slow, says health minister

    Pace of vaccinations still slow, says health minister

  5. Sufi poet commemorated on 748th anniversary of his death

    Sufi poet commemorated on 748th anniversary of his death
Recommended
DiCaprio and Lawrence big up science in doomsday comedy

DiCaprio and Lawrence big up science in doomsday comedy
Chemical air pollution creates new toxins over time: Study

Chemical air pollution creates new toxins over time: Study
Hungarian fashion studio builds Roma cultural prestige

Hungarian fashion studio builds Roma cultural prestige
Hadrianoupolis to be known for its mosaics

Hadrianoupolis to be known for its mosaics
Marble Heracles statue found in Aizanoi

Marble Heracles statue found in Aizanoi
Springsteen sells music catalog for $500 million

Springsteen sells music catalog for $500 million
WORLD Russia demands talks on US, NATO containment amid Ukraine showdown

Russia demands talks on US, NATO containment amid Ukraine showdown

Russia on Dec. 17 unveiled proposals to contain the United States and NATO in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, calling for urgent negotiations with Washington as it amasses forces near Ukraine.
ECONOMY WB grants loans of $300 for geothermal energy

WB grants loans of $300 for geothermal energy

The World Bank’s Board of Directors has approved two loans worth $300 million for the Geothermal Development Project in Turkey, to support the development of renewable energy by tapping heat sources deep in the ground. 
SPORTS Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Defending Turkish Süper Lig champion Beşiktaş wants to end its poor run in the competition when it hosts Kayserispor on Dec. 12 despite heading to the game with an interim coach.