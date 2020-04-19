Meetings on the Bridge award held online, announced

ISTANBUL
The Work In Progress award was presented to Selman Nacar’s film ‘Between Two Dawns.’

After the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic, Meetings on the Bridge, an international co-production, training and networking platform organized within the scope of the Istanbul Film Festival, performed its program online between April 14 and 17.

Meetings on the Bridge is providing an opportunity to filmmakers to hold the first international presentations for their new film projects at the Film Development Workshop and Neighbors Platform and films in post-production at Work in Progress. It aims to pave the way for co-productions for cultural exchange and financial support.

In its 15th edition, 17 fiction and two documentary projects and seven fiction and one documentary films from Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan and Romania were presented at the Film Development Workshop, Neighbors Platform and Work in Progress.

For the first time this year, cinema talks introducing the festival, market directors and information on the representatives of funds took place on digital platforms.

Martina Bleis (Berlinale Co-Production Market), Amra Baksic Camo (Cinelink Torino Film Lab and Cinelink), Fay Breeman (Rotterdam Film Festival, Cinemart and Hubert Bals Fund), Theresa Hoefert de Turegano (Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg), Ana Souza (Sundance Film Festival) and Jarod Neece (SXSW) met the filmmakers and answered their questions online.

Online award ceremony

Meetings on the Bridge Awards were announced on April 17 at the online session with the participation the filmmakers and jury members.

This year, eight films from Turkey and neighboring countries attended Work In Progress. The award was presented to director Selman Nacar and producers Burak Çevik and Diloy Gülün of the film “Between Two Dawns.”

Among the other awards, the Color Up Award was presented to director Nazlı Elif Durlu and producer Anna Maria Aslanoğlu of the film “Zuhal.”

Daire Creative Key Art Design Award was presented to director Ahmet Necdet Çopur and producer Nadir Öperli of the film “Whitewash.”

The Başka Sinema Award was presented to director Cem Özay and producer Ömür Güner of the film “Forgiveness.”

