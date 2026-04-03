Medusa Mosaic reopens to visitors

Medusa Mosaic reopens to visitors

BURDUR
Medusa Mosaic reopens to visitors

The Medusa Mosaic, dating back to the Late Roman period and adorning the orchestra section of the 3,600-seat odeon in the ancient city of Kibyra, has been reopened to visitors following the winter season.

Listed on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List, the mosaic had been placed under special protection for most of the year to shield it from weather conditions. After layers were carefully removed by expert restorers, the mosaic is now accessible to the public. Unique in the world, the Medusa Mosaic can be seen until the end of November.

Water has also returned to the monumental circular fountain structure (Tholos Nymphaion), sourced from its original location.

Kibyra Excavation Director and Mehmet Akif Ersoy University Archaeology Department faculty member Professor Şükrü Özüdoğru said on social media: “The Kibyra Medusa Mosaic and the Odeon Stoa Floor Mosaic, which were covered during the winter to protect them from climate conditions, have been opened and can be visited until the end of November 2026. Water has started flowing again in the monumental circular fountain structure from its original source.”

 

Tourism,

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