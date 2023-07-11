Medical students commemorate quake victims

ANKARA

During a heartwarming graduation ceremony, students graduating from Hatay Mustafa Kemal University Faculty of Medicine have paid their tributes commemorating doctors and other medical students who lost their lives in the deadly Kahramanmaraş-centered quakes.

Graduating medical students in the quake-hit southern province of Hatay carried the photographs of medical students and physicians who became the victims of the deadly quake during their walk toward the stage. Students also left carnations in front of the photographs after the touching graduation walk.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca also shared a video from the ceremony on his social media account.

“At the Hatay Mustafa Kemal University Faculty of Medicine’s ceremony, the joy of graduation and the sorrow for our students and physicians who are no longer with us were felt together. We will always remember our friends who lost their lives in the earthquake with grace,” the minister stated.

In the twin earthquake disaster on Feb. 6 that claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people in 11 provinces, the city of Hatay suffered the greatest destruction and witnessed the highest number of casualties.