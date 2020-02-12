Medical, flight crews to end coronavirus quarantine at home, says minister

  • February 12 2020 09:16:56

ANKARA
Passengers wearing masks are seen at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China, Jan. 27, 2020. (REUTERS File Photo)

With tests showing no sign of disease, the medical staff and flight crew who airlifted Turkish citizens from China last week will finish out their two-week quarantine with home monitoring, Turkey’s health minister said on Feb. 11.

On Feb. 1 Turkey sent a cargo plane to evacuate 42 people, including 32 Turkish nationals, six Azerbaijanis, three Georgians, and one Albanian, as the deadly coronavirus spread both inside China and abroad.

“The evacuees will have finished their 14th day on [Feb. 14]," Fahrettin Koca told reporters after a meeting in Ankara.

"In line with the recommendation of our Scientific Committee … it was decided to discharge our medical staff and flight crew from hospital after completing their 10th day, with home monitoring,” he added.

Koca said the medical staff and flight crew were discharged from the hospital early in the morning of Feb. 11 to complete their 14 days at home.

About the evacuees who had lived in China, Koca said they would also be discharged from the hospital at the end of their 14th day in quarantine.

 

