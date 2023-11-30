Mediators race to extend Israel-Hamas truce as expiry looms

JERUSALEM

A truce between Israel and Hamas entered its final hours on Thursday with mediators racing to reach agreement on another extension after a final exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

The six-day halt to fighting ends on Thursday morning local time, with a last group of hostages freed from Gaza overnight in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners.

There is pressure for both sides to extend the pause to allow more hostage releases and additional aid into devastated Gaza, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arriving in Israel for talks Wednesday night.

The truce has brought a temporary halt to fighting that began on October 7 when Hamas militants poured over the border into Israel, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping about 240, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel's subsequent air and ground campaign in Gaza has killed nearly 15,000 people, also mostly civilians, according to Hamas officials, and reduced large parts of the north of the territory to rubble.

The truce agreement allows for extensions if Hamas can release another 10 hostages a day, and a source close to the group said Wednesday that it was willing to prolong the pause by four days.

"The movement would be able to release Israeli prisoners that it, other resistance movements, and other parties, hold during this period, according to the terms of the existing truce," the source added.

But a source from the group later said it was not satisfied with Israel's proposals for an extension.

"What is being proposed in the discussions to extend the truce is not the best," the source told AFP.

Israel's war cabinet was meeting late Wednesday over the possible extension, media reports said.

As discussions continued, 10 more Israeli hostages were freed under the terms of the deal, with another four Thai hostages and two Israeli-Russian women released outside the framework of the arrangement.

Shortly after the hostages arrived in Israel, the country's prison service said 30 Palestinian prisoners had been released, including well-known activist Ahed Tamimi.

Since the truce began on November 24, 70 Israeli hostages have been freed in return for 210 Palestinian prisoners.

Around 30 foreigners, most of them Thais living in Israel, have been freed outside the terms of the deal.

Israel has made clear it sees the truce as a temporary halt intended to free hostages, but there are growing calls for a more sustained pause in fighting.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded a "true humanitarian ceasefire", warning Gazans are "in the midst of an epic humanitarian catastrophe."

And China, whose top diplomat Wang Yi was in New York for Security Council talks on the violence, urged an immediate "sustained humanitarian truce", in a position paper released Thursday.