Mediation failing to resolve landlord-tenant disputes

Mediation failing to resolve landlord-tenant disputes

Gülistan Alagöz-ISTANBUL
Mediation failing to resolve landlord-tenant disputes

Nearly half of landlords and tenants in Türkiye have failed to settle their disputes through the mediation scheme.

The mediation arrangement aimed at helping landlords and occupants find a midway solution took effect at the start of September and many people rushed to apply to benefit from it.

The government introduced the scheme when courts were overwhelmed by cases filed by property owners and tenants.

According to the new regulation, before going to court, the parties should first exhaust the mediation option.

Over the past five weeks since the scheme began, only 55 percent of landlords and tenants reached an agreement through mediation.

There are several reasons why the mediation scheme fails, according to experts.

For one, tenants do not want to evacuate the apartment because they fear they will not be able to find an affordable new home, the experts said.

“There is a huge gap between the rent the landlords are asking and the tenants are willing to pay. So, negotiations between the parties collapse.”

Tenants are aware that if landlords go to court after the mediation fails to yield any results, such court cases will take around three years, they noted. “Tenants want to take advantage of this.”

The number of applications for mediation since Sept. 1 has reached 30,000, according to the figures provided by Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç.

Representatives from the real estate industry pointed to some deeper problems and said those issues should be addressed first to overcome the disputes arising from high rents.

Home supply should be increased, they said.

“The homeownership rate has been on the decline, which means a stronger demand for rental residential properties. More homes should be built for low- and medium-income groups and loans at favorable conditions should be offered,” they said.

Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Late-night TV shows announce their return

Late-night TV shows announce their return
LATEST NEWS

  1. Late-night TV shows announce their return

    Late-night TV shows announce their return

  2. Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week

    Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week

  3. Spain's first private rocket successfully lifts off

    Spain's first private rocket successfully lifts off

  4. Kenya’s Ruto to ask China for $1billion loan

    Kenya’s Ruto to ask China for $1billion loan

  5. Controversy surrounds ‘AI therapist’

    Controversy surrounds ‘AI therapist’
Recommended
SunExpress carries some 10 million passengers

SunExpress carries some 10 million passengers
Industrial production data to be unveiled

Industrial production data to be unveiled
Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week

Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week
Spains first private rocket successfully lifts off

Spain's first private rocket successfully lifts off
Kenya’s Ruto to ask China for $1billion loan

Kenya’s Ruto to ask China for $1billion loan
World cant unplug existing energy system: COP28 head

World can't 'unplug' existing energy system: COP28 head
WORLD Two German state elections expected to bring wins for conservative national opposition

Two German state elections expected to bring wins for conservative national opposition

Two German states hold elections on Sunday at the halfway mark of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's unpopular national government, with polls showing the center-right opposition well ahead and Germany's interior minister facing an uphill struggle in a bid to become governor of her home region.

ECONOMY Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week

Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek is scheduled to attend the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - World Bank annual meeting this week in Morocco’s Marrakech.

SPORTS Tour of Türkiye kicks off in Alanya

Tour of Türkiye kicks off in Alanya

The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) has commenced in southern Alanya town with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.