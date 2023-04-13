Media, ad investments rose 90 pct last year

Media and advertisement investments in Türkiye increased by 90 percent in 2020 from the year before to stand at 63.89 billion Turkish Liras, a report by consulting company Deloitte reveals.

Media investments amounted to 52.9 billion liras, while advertisement investments totaled around 11 billion liras.

The share of digital advertisements in total was 69 percent, which was well above the world average of 55 percent, the report said.

TV advertisements increased by 78 percent in 2022 to 12.8 billion liras, which marked the highest-ever growth rate. Investments in press rose 25 percent compared with 2021 to 556 million liras, capturing 1.1 percent in all investments. The increases in newspapers and magazines were 24 percent and 31 percent, respectively.

Outdoor advertising leaped nearly 125 percent to exceed 2 billion liras, while radio doubled.

The e-commerce sector spent most on advertising - followed by the food and finance industries - while tourism, construction and energy sectors posted the highest increases in advertisement investments, according to the report.



Cinema investments amounted to 110.7 million. While the number of cinemagoers climbed to 36.2 million last year, it was still below 60 million seen in 2019.

The report said that global investments in media and advertising grew 6 percent in 2022 from 2021 to $812 billion.