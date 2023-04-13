Media, ad investments rose 90 pct last year

Media, ad investments rose 90 pct last year

ISTANBUL
Media, ad investments rose 90 pct last year

Media and advertisement investments in Türkiye increased by 90 percent in 2020 from the year before to stand at 63.89 billion Turkish Liras, a report by consulting company Deloitte reveals.

Media investments amounted to 52.9 billion liras, while advertisement investments totaled around 11 billion liras.
The share of digital advertisements in total was 69 percent, which was well above the world average of 55 percent, the report said.

TV advertisements increased by 78 percent in 2022 to 12.8 billion liras, which marked the highest-ever growth rate. Investments in press rose 25 percent compared with 2021 to 556 million liras, capturing 1.1 percent in all investments. The increases in newspapers and magazines were 24 percent and 31 percent, respectively.

Outdoor advertising leaped nearly 125 percent to exceed 2 billion liras, while radio doubled.

The e-commerce sector spent most on advertising - followed by the food and finance industries - while tourism, construction and energy sectors posted the highest increases in advertisement investments, according to the report.

Cinema investments amounted to 110.7 million. While the number of cinemagoers climbed to 36.2 million last year, it was still below 60 million seen in 2019.

The report said that global investments in media and advertising grew 6 percent in 2022 from 2021 to $812 billion.

TÜRKIYE Kılıçdaroğlu vows houses free of charge to quake victims if elected

Kılıçdaroğlu vows houses free of charge to quake victims if elected
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kılıçdaroğlu vows houses free of charge to quake victims if elected

    Kılıçdaroğlu vows houses free of charge to quake victims if elected

  2. Italian volleyball player dies in hotel in Istanbul

    Italian volleyball player dies in hotel in Istanbul

  3. Türkiye received unique int'l support over earthquakes: Çavuşoğlu

    Türkiye received unique int'l support over earthquakes: Çavuşoğlu

  4. Election watchdog approves presidential ballot paper

    Election watchdog approves presidential ballot paper

  5. Erdoğan confident over victory in first round of presidential race

    Erdoğan confident over victory in first round of presidential race
Recommended
Chile passes bill to cut workweek to 40 hours

Chile passes bill to cut workweek to 40 hours
Retails sales rise 22 percent in February

Retails sales rise 22 percent in February
Ford to convert Canada plant to build EVs

Ford to convert Canada plant to build EVs
Türkiye ramping up efforts for green industry

Türkiye ramping up efforts for green industry
Panel to suggest ending Japan’s controversial ‘trainee’ scheme

Panel to suggest ending Japan’s controversial ‘trainee’ scheme
Cuba announces surprise reversal of US dollar deposit ban

Cuba announces surprise reversal of US dollar deposit ban
WORLD President Joe Biden in Ireland: Its an honor to return

President Joe Biden in Ireland: 'It's an honor to return'

After spending most of a day on a whirlwind countryside tour of his ancestry, President Joe Biden is turning back to diplomacy on Thursday, with an address to the Irish parliament and meetings with the country's leaders, and Ukraine is high on the agenda.

ECONOMY Chile passes bill to cut workweek to 40 hours

Chile passes bill to cut workweek to 40 hours

Chile’s Congress has overwhelmingly approved a bill to reduce the work week from 45 to 40 hours over five years, a decision hailed by the left-wing government as a breakthrough for workers’ rights.

SPORTS Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

It’s been the longest wait, their whole lives, in fact. But Race Lessar and Landen Ozzello are finally right where they want to be, on a snowy slope close to home, molding snow into a ski jump.