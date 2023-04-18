Measures to be taken for buildings near Istanbul’s main highway

Measures to be taken for buildings near Istanbul’s main highway

ISTANBUL
Measures to be taken for buildings near Istanbul’s main highway

A work has been initiated by Istanbul Municipality to prevent the buildings lying parallel to the E-5 highway, which will provide transportation in Istanbul in case of a possible earthquake, from collapsing and blocking the road.

Following the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş, work is ongoing regarding the measures to be taken before the possible Marmara earthquake, which is expected to greatly affect Istanbul.

The Istanbul Municipality is working hard on the risks and actions to be taken regarding the city’s highways planned to be used for emergency transportation after the possible earthquake.

Within the scope of the Istanbul Earthquake Mobilization Plan, officials and the representatives of 39 district municipalities discussed which roads might collapse in the event of a quake and which neighborhoods would be most difficult to access.

Risks regarding the E-5 highway, the main route of the city, came to the fore in the meeting.

Istanbul Municipality Deputy Secretary General Buğra Gökçe stated that there are buildings adjacent to E-5 in Avcılar and Küçükçekmece districts, and even if the road’s infrastructure is sound and the earthquake does not damage it, if these buildings along the highway collapse, a significant part of the E-5 will be blocked.

“Therefore, it is not enough for us to reinforce only the infrastructure, bridge and overpass of the road. We also need to quickly reinforce or renovate the buildings that front it,” Gökçe said.

Gökçe added that the east-west connection of the city is provided by the E-5 and TEM highways and if a problem occurs on one of these roads, there will be a disconnection between the western and eastern sides of the city.

The meeting drew attention to the need to open main evacuation routes in the north-south direction as alternatives, especially in Bağcılar and Küçükçekmece districts. Research and construction works have also been initiated for road infrastructures and viaducts that are likely to be damaged in a possible disaster.

Turkey, Türkiye, e5,

ARTS & LIFE Ramadan Camp reaches Muslim children across the globe

'Ramadan Camp' reaches Muslim children across the globe
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'Ramadan Camp' reaches Muslim children across the globe

    'Ramadan Camp' reaches Muslim children across the globe

  2. Ceramic tulips on display 

    Ceramic tulips on display 

  3. Turnover rises in organized retail industry

    Turnover rises in organized retail industry

  4. 'The Phantom of the Opera' closes after 35 years

    'The Phantom of the Opera' closes after 35 years

  5. Foreign assets stand at $303 billion

    Foreign assets stand at $303 billion
Recommended
Easter ceremony held among rubble of church

Easter ceremony held among rubble of church
Police bring down gang making illegal profit of 500 million liras

Police bring down gang making illegal profit of 500 million liras
Measures against rising sea levels a must: Expert

Measures against rising sea levels a must: Expert
World’s first UCAV ship docks in Istanbul

World’s first UCAV ship docks in Istanbul
Nine to race to be Burdur’s first female MP

Nine to race to be Burdur’s first female MP
Country to witness rain during Eid holiday

Country to witness rain during Eid holiday
WORLD Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day

Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day

As explosions and gunfire thundered outside, Sudanese huddled in their homes for a third day Monday in the capital Khartoum and other cities, while the army and a powerful rival force battled in the streets for control of the country.

ECONOMY Turnover rises in organized retail industry

Turnover rises in organized retail industry

Turnover in Türkiye’s organized retail sector started to increase in March after falling in February in the wake of the devastating earthquakes in the country’s southern provinces, said Sinan Öncel, the president of the United Brands Association (BMD).
SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.