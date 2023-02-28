Mayor accused for ‘misfeance in office’

Mayor accused for ‘misfeance in office’

ANKARA 
Mayor accused for ‘misfeance in office’

The Supreme Court has ruled that the act of a mayor who approved the license of a collapsed building in Van earthquake constituted “misfeasance in office,” making a precedent decision for quake crimes.

As part of the lawsuits against buildings destroyed in the Van Earthquake in 2011, it was determined that the quality of concrete used in the construction of a building did not comply with the level specified in the building regulations.

Despite this, the mayor of the district signed the license.

In this context, the Supreme Court of Appeals ruled that the mayor, who signed the license of the building that clearly did not comply with the regulation, should be tried for “misfeasance in office.”

This decision is a precedent for the cases within the scope of earthquake crimes created for the Feb. 6 quakes.

Meanwhile, initial work is being carried out to bring a constitutional obstacle to the zoning amnesty, which is on the agenda after the devastating earthquakes, in which many buildings that do not comply with the legislation were demolished, daily Hürriyet reported.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ earlier suggested that zoning crimes should be included among the unforgivable crimes in the Constitution.

After his statement, it was learned that a study has been carried out on making an addition for quake crimes to the regulation that forest crimes cannot be forgiven in Article 169 of the Constitution.

A special article will be also added to the Turkish Penal Code regarding quake and epidemic periods.

Accordingly, those who make an unjust and unlawful exorbitant increase in rents, transportation services and necessary materials during quakes and epidemics are expected to be imprisoned for at least two years and to be sentenced to heavy fine.

Türkiye, misconduct,

TÜRKIYE Aftershock kills two people, injures 140 in Malatya

Aftershock kills two people, injures 140 in Malatya
LATEST NEWS

  1. Aftershock kills two people, injures 140 in Malatya

    Aftershock kills two people, injures 140 in Malatya

  2. Bahçeli slams opposition over post-quake politics

    Bahçeli slams opposition over post-quake politics

  3. Inspections of some collapsed buildings made ‘on paper’: Experts

    Inspections of some collapsed buildings made ‘on paper’: Experts

  4. Zelensky says Bakhmut fight 'more and more complicated'

    Zelensky says Bakhmut fight 'more and more complicated'

  5. Belarus leader and Putin ally Lukashenko to visit China

    Belarus leader and Putin ally Lukashenko to visit China
Recommended
Aftershock kills two people, injures 140 in Malatya

Aftershock kills two people, injures 140 in Malatya
Bahçeli slams opposition over post-quake politics

Bahçeli slams opposition over post-quake politics
Inspections of some collapsed buildings made ‘on paper’: Experts

Inspections of some collapsed buildings made ‘on paper’: Experts
Cyclist student handing out ‘hope’ in quake zone

Cyclist student handing out ‘hope’ in quake zone
113-year-old Armenian Church closed to worship due to damage in quakes

113-year-old Armenian Church closed to worship due to damage in quakes
Red Crescent’s tent sale sparks debate

Red Crescent’s tent sale sparks debate
US builds field hospital in Hatay

US builds field hospital in Hatay
WORLD Zelensky says Bakhmut fight more and more complicated

Zelensky says Bakhmut fight 'more and more complicated'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday warned that the situation around the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut was getting increasingly difficult.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports hit $19.4 bln in January

Türkiye’s exports hit $19.4 bln in January

Türkiye’s exports in January increased by 10.3 percent to reach $19.4 billion, while imports increased by 20.7 percent to reach $33.6 billion, compared to the same month of the previous year, the provisional data compiled in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) and the Trade Ministry have shown.

SPORTS Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Beşiktaş fans threw thousands of toys onto the field from the stands during Beşiktaş’s Spor Toto Super League match against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park.