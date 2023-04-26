May 14 polls to determine if ‘trust, stability’ will continue: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed on April 25 that the upcoming May 14 elections would be a critical choice for the nation to decide whether to maintain “trust and stability” in the country. or switch to the “era of coalitions.”

“We will not hold an ordinary election on May 14. In these elections, it will be decided whether the climate of trust and stability will continue in our country. It will be decided whether the breakthrough in works and services in the last 20 years will continue or whether Türkiye will return to the era of coalitions,” he said in a televised interview.

Erdoğan blamed the opposition parties for aiming to abolish the achievements of the country if they come to power.

“In these elections, it will be decided whether the fight against terrorism will continue. [Opposition’s] Coalition partners give hope to terrorist organizations and terrorists with every promise they make and every attitude they adopt,” he said.

Stating that both terrorists in prisons and members of terrorist organizations who fled abroad are waiting for May 14, Erdoğan said: “There are even those who buy plane tickets to return to our country.”

The “independent and strong steps” that the government takes in foreign policy, economy and defense industry are “disturbing some people,” he said.

“Those who want a Türkiye that borrows money as before and falls under their yoke as it borrows, are also waiting for May 14. This is true not only inside, but also outside,” Erdoğan stated, adding that the foreign circles, which he did not name, want a government they will be able to control.

In a social media post, the president addressed the youth and said his government makes it convenient to own a house.

“We will not leave anyone who has not achieved their dream of owning their own house in our country, with the campaigns of ‘My First Home, My First Land’ and with the urban transformation projects that we have paid half the cost for,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan cancels his daily schedule due to stomach flu

Erdogan on April 26 canceled his daily schedule due to a stomach problem but said he would continue his election campaign as of April 27.

“Today, I will rest at home under the advice of our doctors,” he said on his official Twitter account.

He said Vice President Fuat Oktay would take his place instead. “On this occasion, I wish all my citizens health, peace and enjoyment,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan’s live television appearance on April 25 began more than 90 minutes behind schedule and then went to a commercial break in the middle of a question 10 minutes into the show. He returned about 15 minutes later to apologize for getting sick and said, “Yesterday and today were hard work. That’s why I got a stomach flu.”

“At one point, I wondered if it would be misunderstood if we canceled the program. But we promised. I ask for your and our audience’s forgiveness. Erdoğan said and ended the program a few minutes later.