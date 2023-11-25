Maximum interest rate on credit cards not to change

Maximum interest rate on credit cards not to change

ANKARA
Maximum interest rate on credit cards not to change

The maximum interest rates for credit cards and maximum commission rates for merchants will remain unchanged in December, the Central Bank has announced.

The reference rate used in the calculation of maximum interest rates will remain the same in December, the bank said in a statement.

The reference rate is calculated based on the lower of the weighted average flow interest rate, which banks apply to Turkish Lira deposits with a maturity of 32-45 days, and the policy rate plus 10 percent.

The Central Bank on Nov. 23 hiked its policy rate by more-than-expected 500 basis points to 40 percent.

The bank separately announced that the new advance loans against investment commitment (ALAIC) program have been allocated an annual limit of 100 billion liras.

The program envisages a total limit allocation of 300 billion liras over the course of three years.

“Taking into account, a technology-strategy score of the firms’ investment projects with a minimum total investment amount of 1 billion Turkish Liras will be eligible for allocation of ALAIC via intermediary banks,” the bank said in a statement.

The interest rate for loans, which will be extended with a maximum maturity of 10 years, will be set between 30 percent and 15 percent, depending on the technology-strategy score, the ratio of external financing for the investment, and the financial soundness assessment.

In another statement, the bank announced that a cap is set for the total interest cost of rediscount credits for export and foreign exchange earning services.

The maximum discount rate for rediscount credits for export and foreign exchange earning services was kept constant at 25.93 percent, it said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Venice to launch tourist tickets in 2024

Venice to launch tourist tickets in 2024
LATEST NEWS

  1. Venice to launch tourist tickets in 2024

    Venice to launch tourist tickets in 2024

  2. Miss Universe title win exposes deep political divide in Nicaragua

    Miss Universe title win exposes deep political divide in Nicaragua

  3. Countdown starts for Istanbul Orchestra’Sion

    Countdown starts for Istanbul Orchestra’Sion

  4. Halide Edip Adıvar's painting turned into documentary

    Halide Edip Adıvar's painting turned into documentary

  5. Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season

    Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season
Recommended
Italy, France, Spain must tackle debt: IMF chief

Italy, France, Spain must tackle debt: IMF chief
More than 44 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye

More than 44 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye
Economic policies help boost reserves, says Şimşek

Economic policies help boost reserves, says Şimşek
Gazprom mulls investment cut as exports drop

Gazprom mulls investment cut as exports drop
Top producer Ivory Coast fears for cocoa output after rains

Top producer Ivory Coast fears for cocoa output after rains
Japan inflation up 2.9 percent

Japan inflation up 2.9 percent

WORLD Olympic runner Pistorius granted parole over girlfriends murder

Olympic runner Pistorius granted parole over girlfriend's murder

South Africa's ex-Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius will be released from prison in January after he was granted parole on Friday, a decade after he shot dead his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in a crime that gripped the world, prison authorities said.
ECONOMY Italy, France, Spain must tackle debt: IMF chief

Italy, France, Spain must tackle debt: IMF chief

Italy, France, and Spain must do more to tackle rising debt and deficit levels, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva told European media, flagging "very modest" European growth in the post-COVID climate.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.