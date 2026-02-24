‘Masters of the Apocalypse’ to honor Béla Tarr at Arter

ISTANBUL

Curated by Azize Tan, the “Masters of the Apocalypse” Film Program will take place at Arter from Feb. 25 to March 1, 2026.

The program brings together five films co-written by Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai, winner of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature, and Hungarian director Béla Tarr, widely regarded as his cinematic “soul mate.” The Nobel committee honored Krasznahorkai for his “impressive and visionary works that reaffirm the power of art in the midst of an apocalyptic horror.”

Over the course of their long-standing collaboration, Krasznahorkai and Tarr explored similar themes and influenced each other artistically. The selection includes adaptations of Krasznahorkai’s novels “Satantango” and “The Melancholy of Resistance” — the latter adapted for the screen as Werckmeister Harmonies — as well as “The Damned, The Man from London” and “The Turin Horse,” for which Krasznahorkai co-wrote the screenplay with Tarr.

In addition to screenings, the program features a series of talks. On Feb. 25, curator Azize Tan and Turkish director Reha Erdem will discuss Tarr’s cinema and his collaboration with Krasznahorkai. On Feb. 28, writer Fatih Özgüven will give a talk focusing on “The Turin Horse.”

The program will conclude on March 1 with a conversation between Didem Bayındır and Ömer Oyal on the literary significance of Krasznahorkai, followed by a screening of “Satantango.”

The “Masters of the Apocalypse” Film Program also serves as a tribute to Tarr, who passed away on Jan. 6, 2026, leaving a lasting mark on the history of cinema.