Master of Anatolian pop, Edip Akbayram, dies at 75

ISTANBUL
One of the leading figures in Anatolian pop music, musician Edip Akbayram, died aged 75 after two months of intensive care treatment at hospital.

Akbayram had been undergoing treatment at the Haydarpaşa Numune Training and Research Hospital for nearly two months due to suspected internal bleeding following a fall from his bed at home. Despite medical intervention, he could not be saved.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has issued a condolence message for the artist on its social media account, saying; “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Edip Akbayram, a master of Turkish music whose unforgettable performances and powerful voice will never be forgotten in our memories. We wish God’s mercy upon our esteemed artist, who will always be remembered through his works, and extend our condolences to his family, loved ones and the arts community."

A ceremony for Akbayram will be held at Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall today at 11 a.m. Following the ceremony, his funeral will take place after the noon prayer at Teşvikiye Mosque, and he will be laid to rest at Karacaahmet Cemetery in Istanbul.

Born on Dec. 29, 1950, in Gaziantep, Akbayram became a beloved figure with his iconic songs, including “Güzel Günler Göreceğiz,” “Hasretinle Yandı Gönlüm” and “Aldırma Gönül.”

Diagnosed with polio at just nine months old, Akbayram spent much of his childhood battling the illness. His passion for music began at a young age when he formed a small orchestra.

Starting as an amateur musician at a wedding hall near his home, Akbayram strengthened his ties to music during high school, composing melodies inspired by the verses of folk poets Karacaoğlan and Pir Sultan with the band he formed alongside his friends.

During his high school years, he recorded “Kendim Ettim Kendim Buldum,” which was featured on his first record. His band was called “Siyah Örümcekler” (Black Spiders).

Akbayram's music career began in Gaziantep and later took him to Adana, where he also performed.

After graduating from high school in 1968, Akbayram moved to Istanbul to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor. He took university entrance exams and was admitted to the dentistry program.

Faced with the choice between dentistry and music, Akbayram chose music and participated in the Altın Mikrofon (Golden Microphone) contest in 1971. He won first place with “Kükredi Çimenler,” his first composition, inspired by the poetry of Aşık Veysel.

In 1974, he founded Dostlar Orchestra and became one of the leading figures in Anatolian pop music.

With unforgettable hits such as “Kara Kuzu,” “Deniz Üstü Köpürür” and “Garip,” as well as record-breaking songs like “Aldırma Gönül” and “Eşkıya Dünyaya Hükümdar Olmaz,” Akbayram built a devoted fanbase.

Among the numerous awards he received throughout his career, he was also honored with a Golden Record. The celebrated artist earned nearly 250 awards over his lifetime.

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'
﻿