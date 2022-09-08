Massive wildfire in Mersin prompts evacuations, main road closed

MERSİN
A fast-spreading forest wildfire broke out in Gülnar district of the Mediterranean Turkish province of Mersin on Sept. 7 and continued on the second day. 

Authorities evacuated over 300 houses as a main road connecting Mersin with the resort city of Antalya has been closed. 

Eleven firefighting planes, 29 helicopters, 138 fire trucks and 850 personnel were deployed to the area to battle the fire.

Crews arrived from nearby provinces to assist Mersin’s firefighters while locals were mobilized to help them, along with the soldiers.

