Massive fire breaks out in İskenderun Port

HATAY

A massive fire erupted in the containers in Hatay’s Iskenderun International Port following the first major earthquake that hit southern provinces of the country.

The fire broke out at around 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 6 in cargo containers in the port area.

The containers overturned in the first earthquake. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Though large numbers of teams engaged in fire extinguishing efforts, the fire spread to more areas in the port after a couple of hours.

A plume of black smoke drifted high into the air, while the smoke from the fire can be seen from many points of İskenderun.

The fire extinguishing efforts are ongoing.