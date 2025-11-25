Massive columns shed light on Roman art

BALIKESİR

Excavations at the Hadrian Temple in the ancient city of Kyzikos, located in the northwestern province of Balıkesir's Erdek district, have uncovered colossal columns that shed light on the artistic and religious landscape of the Roman period.

Situated where the Kapıdağ Peninsula connects to the mainland, the ancient city’s origins date back to the mid-8th century B.C. It is currently being explored under the direction of Dr. Ahmet Tercanlıoğlu of Bandırma Onyedi Eylül University’s Art History Department.

Thanks to its strategic position, Kyzikos served as a major settlement and commercial hub for centuries. Excavation efforts focus primarily on the Hadrian Temple, considered one of Anatolia’s largest Corinthian-order temples, as well as the amphitheater and necropolis areas. The temple, measuring roughly 116 meters by 64 meters, stands out with its ornate frieze bands and impressive architectural scale. Future restoration of the massive column drums and capitals is expected to enhance cultural tourism in the region.

Tercanlıoğlu said Kyzikos was among Anatolia’s significant ancient cities, noting its distinctive architectural diversity. “Here, we encounter structures from the Greek, Hellenistic and Roman periods,” he said.

Highlighting the temple’s importance, he added, “The Hadrian Temple is the second-largest Corinthian-order temple in the Roman world. Excavations began in the late 1980s and continue today. The structure, dating to the 2nd century A.D., stands out with its monumental features and rich sculptural decorations that contributed to the artistic and religious life of the Roman era.”

He said one of the most striking discoveries is the temple’s extensive frieze band. “Unlike many Roman temples, Kyzikos presents sculptural scenes related to the East–West conflict, depictions dedicated to Dionysus and Gigantomachy compositions,” he noted.

About 60 percent of the excavations at the temple have been completed. Dr. Tercanlıoğlu said ongoing work continues to uncover architectural remains, sculptural pieces and structural elements that will help clarify the temple’s original form.

“The substructure of the temple is solid, but its upper architectural elements and columns remain buried. We continue to uncover these monumental features, including huge column drums and capitals belonging to the load-bearing system,” he said.

Among this year’s significant finds is a remarkably large Corinthian capital. “This is the largest known Corinthian capital of its kind discovered worldwide,” he noted. “The columns reflect the artistic features of the Antonine period in the 2nd century. In the coming period, restoration work will accompany the excavations, contributing greatly to the region’s tourism.”