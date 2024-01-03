Mass production of new homemade EV to start in 2025

ISTANBUL

The mass production of Türkiye’s second homemade electric vehicle Very is expected to commence in 2025.

Very was developed by a tech company Evry, which was launched at the Yıldız Technical University Yıldız Techno Park.

The four-seater passenger car, which weighs 400 kilograms, will cover between 300 to 350 kilometers when fully charged. The company also plans to launch three more models, including a pick-up and a convertible.

“We have already received pre-orders for 150 vehicles,” said Yosun Karasu, the founder of the company, adding that they are hoping to deliver those cars by the end of the year.

They are looking for a site to establish a plant that will initially produce 800 vehicles, according to Karasu.

“This will be a temporary facility, which will manufacture the pre-ordered vehicles. We are planning to build a plant for mass production in 2025,” she said, adding that the capacity of the plant will be 10,000 vehicles.

The provinces of Bursa, Tekirdağ and Kocaeli are the potential sites for the planned factory, according to Karasu.

They have obtained the necessary regulatory approvals for Very, she added.

The Evry team designed and developed the EV in 300 days.

More than 60,000 EVs were sold in Türkiye in the first 11 months of 2023, marking an 867 percent increase from a year ago. EVs accounted for 7.1 percent of all vehicle sales, up from only a 1.2 percent share in the January-November 2022.

EV sales are expected to reach around 100,000 units this year.

Türkiye’s first indigenous EV brand Togg delivered a total of 19,583 vehicles in 2023.