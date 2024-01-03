Mass production of new homemade EV to start in 2025

Mass production of new homemade EV to start in 2025

ISTANBUL
Mass production of new homemade EV to start in 2025

The mass production of Türkiye’s second homemade electric vehicle Very is expected to commence in 2025.

Very was developed by a tech company Evry, which was launched at the Yıldız Technical University Yıldız Techno Park.

The four-seater passenger car, which weighs 400 kilograms, will cover between 300 to 350 kilometers when fully charged. The company also plans to launch three more models, including a pick-up and a convertible.

“We have already received pre-orders for 150 vehicles,” said Yosun Karasu, the founder of the company, adding that they are hoping to deliver those cars by the end of the year.

They are looking for a site to establish a plant that will initially produce 800 vehicles, according to Karasu.

“This will be a temporary facility, which will manufacture the pre-ordered vehicles. We are planning to build a plant for mass production in 2025,” she said, adding that the capacity of the plant will be 10,000 vehicles.

The provinces of Bursa, Tekirdağ and Kocaeli are the potential sites for the planned factory, according to Karasu.

They have obtained the necessary regulatory approvals for Very, she added.

The Evry team designed and developed the EV in 300 days.

More than 60,000 EVs were sold in Türkiye in the first 11 months of 2023, marking an 867 percent increase from a year ago. EVs accounted for 7.1 percent of all vehicle sales, up from only a 1.2 percent share in the January-November 2022.

EV sales are expected to reach around 100,000 units this year.

Türkiye’s first indigenous EV brand Togg delivered a total of 19,583 vehicles in 2023.

EV market,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

    Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

  2. FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

    FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

  3. 56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

    56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

  4. Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

    Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

  5. Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

    Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers
Recommended
Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent
Record number of tourists visit Antalya last year

Record number of tourists visit Antalya last year
Manufacturing PMI rises slightly

Manufacturing PMI rises slightly
Türkiye now eyeing large shale gas reserves

Türkiye now eyeing large shale gas reserves
Annual inflation in Istanbul hits 75 percent

Annual inflation in Istanbul hits 75 percent
HSBC France retail bank sold to US fund Cerberus

HSBC France retail bank sold to US fund Cerberus
WORLD Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

Japanese rescuers scrambled to search for survivors Wednesday as authorities warned of landslides and heavy rain after a powerful earthquake that killed at least 64 people.
ECONOMY Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Türkiye’s annual consumer price inflation rate quickened from 61.98 percent in November to 64.77 percent in December, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Jan. 3.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.