Mary and Jesus fresco in İznik restored

BURSA

A fresco of Mary holding Jesus in her arms, which was unearthed during excavations at the approximately 2,000-year-old Roman theater in the northwestern province of Bursa’s İznik district and believed to be one of the oldest surviving examples, has been brought to light through restoration works.

Archaeologists are studying the religious use phase of the Roman theater in İznik, where the First Council was convened in 325 A.D. upon the invitation of Emperor Constantine I, bringing together all bishops affiliated with the church to discuss and resolve critical religious matters.

Excavations and restoration, which began in the 1980s and have continued uninterrupted with the Dokuz Eylül University team since 2016, led to the reopening of the theater to visitors in March after the majority of work on the main structures was completed.

Work continues in areas outside the main structures of the theater. The "Mary and Baby Jesus" fresco, located east of the central entrance and discovered in 2005, has been restored after being covered for protection and allow for necessary studies.

The fresco, set against a white decorative background with precious colored stones, depicts Mary seated on a high throne holding Jesus. It measures 1.42 meters in height and 78 centimeters in width. Adjacent to it is another fresco measuring 1.5 meters in height and 3.15 meters in width, where Jesus is seated on the left, with his head tilted slightly to the right toward Mary.

Professor Aygün Ekin Meriç, head of the excavation and faculty member at Dokuz Eylül University's Archaeology Department, stated to the state-run Anadolu Agency that the theater began construction in 111 A.D. during Emperor Trajan's reign.

Referring to correspondence between Trajan and Bithynia's governor Pliny, Meriç said: "The İznik Roman theater is unique in Anatolia, spanning 103 meters in width and 80 meters in length, entirely elevated on vaulted architecture over flat terrain. Originally three stories high and built with a vault system, it reached 24 meters in height and could accommodate 10,000 spectators. Its vaulted construction makes it an exceptionally grand structure."

Meriç highlighted the theater's multi-phase use, spanning from the second to the 17th century.

During the second and third centuries, the theater served its original function, hosting gladiator games and popular performances of the era.

"In 325 A.D., the Ecumenical Council convened in İznik, where significant decisions regarding Christianity were made. Subsequently, the site began to transition into a phase of religious use. This transition is especially evident from the 4th to the 6th centuries. We have crucial evidence from this period, including cross frescoes, garlands and Christian symbols adorning the walls. Notably, the fresco of Mary and Jesus on the walls, identified in 2005 by Professor Bedri Yalman. At the time, Yalman had it covered for preservation. We reopened it and brought it back to light."

Meriç emphasized the fresco's significance to the Christian world, calling it "the earliest fresco example depicting Mary enthroned with Jesus in her arms."

He noted that necessary preservation work had been undertaken, and the fresco had been cleaned, stabilized and repaired where needed.

Meriç stated that the reopening had transformed İznik into a crucial cultural and tourism hub, adding, "Since its reopening, visitor numbers have exceeded 50,000. We are also seeing a significant increase in tourist traffic. Visitors can explore the site every day except Mondays."

Ongoing excavations outside the main structures are expected to be completed within one to two years.

Works are ongoing to quickly finish the unexcavated areas and continue conservation and restoration activities.

"The restoration and conservation of the theater are complete. The colonnaded galleries at the far east and west ends of the stage building, built during Emperor Hadrian's reign, are unique in Anatolia. They are two-story structures supported by herms and parapets. These impressive reception areas were used for ceremonies and receptions. Restoration works on these galleries are ongoing. We also identified eighth-century Arab raids and noted that blocks from local structures were used to reinforce the city walls. Several blocks from the theater's seating areas were taken for this purpose. By the ninth century, ceramic workshops began operating here. From the 15th to the 17th centuries, the site was heavily utilized, hosting 12 Ottoman workshops for tile production. We plan to complete the restoration of these kilns, which were temporarily covered, for display."

Meriç noted that ceramic artifacts, coins and bronze items unique to the period were unearthed, meticulously measured, photographed and subjected to restoration and conservation at the excavation house.