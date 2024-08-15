Mars to acquire Pringles maker Kellanova for nearly $36 bln

Mars to acquire Pringles maker Kellanova for nearly $36 bln

LOS ANGELES
Mars to acquire Pringles maker Kellanova for nearly $36 bln

M&M's and Snickers maker Mars said on Aug. 14 that it would acquire snack food business Kellanova, marking a multibillion dollar agreement set to result in a new industry giant.

The all-cash transaction would value Kellanova, which is behind snacks such as Pringles and Pop-Tarts, at $35.9 billion, including debt.

"In welcoming Kellanova's portfolio of growing global brands, we have a substantial opportunity for Mars to further develop a sustainable snacking business that is fit for the future," said Mars chief executive Poul Weihrauch in a statement.

The announcement comes as consumers feel the squeeze from rising costs of living, putting pressure on companies to rein in price hikes.

The move could also attract scrutiny from U.S. regulators who have taken a tough stance on consolidations.

CFRA Research analyst Arun Sundaram said he expects antitrust attention given the size of the deal against the current backdrop of rising food prices.

"However, we think the deal will ultimately go through, given the limited category overlap between the two companies," he added.

Kellanova CEO Steve Cahillane told CNBC both companies were in contact with U.S. regulators and expected no difficulties.

"We have a chocolate factory. A chocolate factory can't make Pringles," Weihrauch added in the same CNBC interview.

"We're not too concerned," he said.

The acquisition for $83.50 per share in cash "accelerates ambition to double Mars Snacking in the next decade, in alignment with global consumer demand trends," Mars said.

This would bring two new billion-dollar brands, Pringles and Cheez-It, into its business.

Already, the company said it has 15 billion-dollar brands.

"Snacking is a large, attractive and durable category that continues to grow in importance with consumers," Mars added.

Kellanova had net sales in 2023 of around $13 billion, and it is present in 180 markets with some 23,000 employees.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye records hottest July in last 53 years

Türkiye records hottest July in last 53 years
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye records hottest July in last 53 years

    Türkiye records hottest July in last 53 years

  2. Erdoğan pledges resolute fight against terrorism until threat fully eradicated

    Erdoğan pledges resolute fight against terrorism until threat fully eradicated

  3. Turkish officials laud Abbas' speech in parliament

    Turkish officials laud Abbas' speech in parliament

  4. Türkiye, Iraq sign cooperation deal on counterterrorism

    Türkiye, Iraq sign cooperation deal on counterterrorism

  5. Turkish executive appointed to top post

    Turkish executive appointed to top post
Recommended
Turkish executive appointed to top post

Turkish executive appointed to top post
Türkiyes budget deficit narrows to $2.9 bln in July

Türkiye's budget deficit narrows to $2.9 bln in July
Melbourne officials vote to ban rental e-scooters

Melbourne officials vote to ban rental e-scooters
Chinas economic data dampens hope of recovery

China's economic data dampens hope of recovery
In election season, US firms battle brand disinformation

In election season, US firms battle 'brand disinformation'
Employers ask gov’t to continue incentives

Employers ask gov’t to continue incentives
WORLD Biden, Harris on joint trip after US drug price cut

Biden, Harris on joint trip after US drug price cut

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris touted a likely vote-winning cut in medical costs Thursday ahead of holding their first joint public event since Harris replaced the president as the Democratic candidate in November's election.
ECONOMY Turkish executive appointed to top post

Turkish executive appointed to top post

With the strategic merger of NielsenIQ, the world's leading information services and consumer intelligence company, and GfK, one of the world's leading research companies, Didem Şekerel Erdoğan has been promoted to NIQ (NielsenIQ + GfK) Türkiye General Manager and NielsenIQ Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa E-commerce Regional Vice President.
SPORTS Mbappe bolsters Real Madrids La Liga title defense

Mbappe bolsters Real Madrid's La Liga title defense

Even if Kylian Mbappe had not completed his long-awaited move to Real Madrid this summer it would still be widely tipped to retain La Liga.
﻿