GAZİANTEP
'Mars Statue' preserved for future generations

The nearly 2,000-year-old bronze “Mars Statue,” a symbol of power and abundance, is being meticulously preserved by restorers at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum in the southeastern province of Gaziantep.

Unearthed during excavations at the ancient city of Zeugma in 1999, the Roman-era statue is now one of the standout pieces on display at the museum. The 1.5-meter-tall sculpture is being diligently maintained to ensure its longevity and safeguard it for future generations.

The bronze figure, holding a spear in one hand and a flower in the other, is notable for its striking expression and finely crafted details. Its pupils are made from gold and silver, adding to its lifelike appearance. Since 2011, it has been among the museum’s most eye-catching artifacts.

Esra Nur Bilici, a restorer at the Gaziantep Museum Directorate, explained that the statue underwent a comprehensive restoration when it was first discovered.

“The cleaning of this nearly 2,000-year-old piece is carried out with great care,” Bilici said. “We regularly clean the dust that accumulates on its surface and conduct detailed inspections every three to six months. During these maintenance checks, we look for any signs of corrosion or limestone buildup. If any issues are detected, we initiate restoration procedures. We apply preventive conservation methods with surgical precision, using minimal chemicals to avoid harming the artifact. Our aim is to ensure the statue’s durability and transfer it safely to future generations.”

Gaziantep Museum Director Özgür Çomak emphasized the statue’s unique significance, stating, “The Mars Statue is one of the most important artifacts in our collection. It is the only known example of a life-sized bronze Mars figure in the world.”

Çomak also noted that the statue is mounted on a column with its shadow cast dramatically behind it. “Lamps used to be placed around the bundle of plants held by Mars, making the statue serve a dual purpose as a source of illumination,” he added.

Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral
﻿