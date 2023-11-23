Marriage loans to start in quake zone

Marriage loans to start in quake zone

ANKARA
Marriage loans to start in quake zone

Marriage loans for young people will start in the earthquake region as a pilot project, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has said.

Yılmaz announced the pilot region project while answering journalists' questions after the cabinet meeting.

“It will start in the earthquake zone as a pilot application. Then it will spread all over Türkiye,” he said.

"There will be other support in the future as funds and opportunities increase but it will be gradual," Yılmaz added.

Stating that the Central Bank and the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) have made it difficult to access loans for the purchase of second and third houses, Yılmaz emphasized that housing credit opportunities will be used for first home ownership.

"We need to think about home ownership not only in terms of loans, but also in terms of housing supply and housing demand. Otherwise, you are likely to raise house prices a lot if you only think about the loan," the vice president stated.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite
LATEST NEWS

  1. South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

    South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

  2. Oil, gas sector must cut planet-warming operations: IEA

    Oil, gas sector must cut planet-warming operations: IEA

  3. Turkish series wins Emmy Award

    Turkish series wins Emmy Award

  4. Millions of years old fossils on display

    Millions of years old fossils on display

  5. 'Maestro' leaves many notes of Bernstein unplayed

    'Maestro' leaves many notes of Bernstein unplayed
Recommended
Erdoğan to visit Egypt soon for Gaza talks

Erdoğan to visit Egypt soon for Gaza talks
Interior minister says over 2,000 fugitives held in nationwide ops

Interior minister says over 2,000 fugitives held in nationwide ops
$13.8 mln defrauded in massive car scam in Istanbul

$13.8 mln defrauded in massive car scam in Istanbul
WWF-Turkiye launches project against plastic waste in seas

WWF-Turkiye launches project against plastic waste in seas
Collaboration on cancer research in Ankara

Collaboration on cancer research in Ankara
Citrus farming stuck between unsold produce, rising costs

Citrus farming stuck between unsold produce, rising costs
WORLD South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

South Korea has concluded that Russian support likely enabled North Korea to put a spy satellite into orbit for the first time this week, and will know whether it is functioning properly by early next week, officials said Thursday.
ECONOMY Oil, gas sector must cut planet-warming operations: IEA

Oil, gas sector must cut planet-warming operations: IEA

The oil and gas sector, one of the major emitters of planet-warming gases, will need a rapid and substantial overhaul for the world to avoid even worse extreme weather events fueled by human-caused climate change, a report yesterday said.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.