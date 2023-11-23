Marriage loans to start in quake zone

ANKARA

Marriage loans for young people will start in the earthquake region as a pilot project, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has said.

Yılmaz announced the pilot region project while answering journalists' questions after the cabinet meeting.

“It will start in the earthquake zone as a pilot application. Then it will spread all over Türkiye,” he said.

"There will be other support in the future as funds and opportunities increase but it will be gradual," Yılmaz added.

Stating that the Central Bank and the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) have made it difficult to access loans for the purchase of second and third houses, Yılmaz emphasized that housing credit opportunities will be used for first home ownership.

"We need to think about home ownership not only in terms of loans, but also in terms of housing supply and housing demand. Otherwise, you are likely to raise house prices a lot if you only think about the loan," the vice president stated.