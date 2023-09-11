Marmara Sea's anchovy abundance doubles

ISTANBUL

Fishermen casting their nets into the Marmara Sea with the annual fishing ban lifted on Sept. 1 have reported a twofold increase in the abundance of anchovies compared to the previous year.

Within just one week, they caught more than 747 tons of anchovies, a significant surge from the recorded 416 tons during the same period last year, the fishermen stated during their sale at a municipal fish market in Istanbul’s Beylikdüzü district.

A staggering 1,173 tons of fish were sold within a week at the market, with anchovies, sardines, sea bream, bonito, grey mullet, and horse mackerel emerging as the most preferred choices among consumers.

"This year, we are witnessing an abundance of anchovies in the Marmara Sea, which was an anticipated development. Anchovies now constitute approximately 70 percent of the incoming catch, a substantial increase from the previous year," stated Hamdi Arpa, a senior official from the municipality.

Arpa also predicted that this year, the prized catch of bonito, which was abundant in the past, might not be as plentiful, noting that initial indicators from fishermen corroborated this assessment.

Notably, the bountiful fishing grounds of the Marmara Sea have not yet extended to the Black Sea for this year, prompting fishermen in the northern part of the country to venture into Marmara's coastal waters.

On the other hand, the water temperature in the Black Sea remains more than 5 degrees above seasonal norms, adversely affecting industrial fishing operations in contrast to the abundance in the Marmara.

"This condition is particularly unfavorable for the formation of fish schools and their suitability for industrial harvesting. Even if there are fish present, they cannot be harvested in the desired quantities due to the dispersed nature of the schools," explained Ahmet Cemal, an expert and director of the Institute of Marine Sciences and Technology at Karadeniz Technical University (KTÜ).

"As is the case every year, the industrial fishing season officially commenced on Sept. 1. Industrial fishing involving trawl and purse seine methods, partially utilizing extension nets, began on this date. Some fish have already made their way to the markets, albeit at slightly higher prices due to their initial availability," he added.

Dinçer noted that the elevated temperatures have hindered the formation of a conducive environment for industrial fishing in the Black Sea.

"In September, the sea temperature hovered around 22.5-23 degrees Celsius. However, this year, the sea temperature is approaching 30 degrees Celsius in almost all parts of the Black Sea. There is a remarkable 5-degree difference in water temperature, which is a significant variation," he emphasized.