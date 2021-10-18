Marmara Sea getting warmer due to global warming, pollution

EDİRNE

The upper layers of the waters of Marmara Sea are getting warmer due to global warming and pollution, an expert has warned.

Speaking at an organization in the northwestern province of Edirne, hydro-biologist Mehmet Levent Artüz stressed the dangers the Marmara Sea will face in the near future in a presentation named “The Climate Crisis and the Seas.”

“When we talk about climate crisis, we only think about the drought in lands. But the temperature in seas increases, too,” he said.

“The blur in the Marmara Sea is increasing. Think about a cup of water in a black case. The Marmara Sea is getting warm like that water in the black case,” he added.

He did not specifically give any data on the rising temperatures, but he noted, “The pollution and warming of the Marmara are twice the numbers of global warming.”

According to the expert, due to the warming, no fish species specific to Marmara live in the upper layers of the sea’s waters.

“If this goes on like this, we can lose the Marmara Sea,” he warned.