Marmara quake could result in 1-year state budget loss: Report

Marmara quake could result in 1-year state budget loss: Report

ISTANBUL
Marmara quake could result in 1-year state budget loss: Report

A potential major earthquake is projected to incur a staggering $325 billion in damages, posing an economic burden equal to one year of the state's budget, Daily Hürriyet has reported.

The article published on March 18 highlighted the aftermath of the earthquakes that struck the country's south last February, with nearly 40,000 buildings collapsing and over 200,000 structures sustaining damage.

The economic toll of the Feb. 6 earthquakes, particularly impacting small businesses and industrial facilities, exceeded $100 billion, the report said.

Following the February earthquakes, experts have increasingly sounded the alarm for the Marmara region, which hosts both the country's most populated city, Istanbul, and industrial centers, painting a bleaker picture.

According to the news report, insurers' modeling indicates that a major earthquake hitting the Marmara region would result in $325 billion in damages.

With only 10 percent of the region's structures insured, insurance companies would cover only $32 billion of this immense loss, leaving the remainder to be shouldered by the government, the report said.

Considering the reconstruction of residences, reinforcement of damaged buildings and infrastructure projects, the state's economy could face a burden nearly equivalent to Türkiye’s budget for entire year.

The article emphasized the reluctance of homeowners in Istanbul to invest in insurance and highlighted insufficient insurance rates in the city, advocating for an "insurance mobilization" campaign to address the issue.

Quake,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bodies found in Haitian suburb as gang violence rages for third week

Bodies found in Haitian suburb as gang violence rages for third week
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bodies found in Haitian suburb as gang violence rages for third week

    Bodies found in Haitian suburb as gang violence rages for third week

  2. World Bank plans $6 billion of financial support for Egypt

    World Bank plans $6 billion of financial support for Egypt

  3. Bank of Japan finally ends negative interest rate policy

    Bank of Japan finally ends negative interest rate policy

  4. UN chief 'alarmed' by reports civilians killed in Myanmar air strikes

    UN chief 'alarmed' by reports civilians killed in Myanmar air strikes

  5. Blinken says US stands by 'ironclad' commitments to defend Philippines

    Blinken says US stands by 'ironclad' commitments to defend Philippines
Recommended
75 detained at Nevruz event in Istanbul

75 detained at Nevruz event in Istanbul
Erdoğan congratulates Putin on reelection win

Erdoğan congratulates Putin on reelection win
‘Antiquities doctors’ restore over 1,000 artifacts in country’s east

‘Antiquities doctors’ restore over 1,000 artifacts in country’s east
Çanakkale hosts numerous events to mark 1915 victory

Çanakkale hosts numerous events to mark 1915 victory
Soaring döner kebab prices set social media abuzz

Soaring döner kebab prices set social media abuzz
TİP withdraws support for Hatay mayoral candidate

TİP withdraws support for Hatay mayoral candidate
WORLD Bodies found in Haitian suburb as gang violence rages for third week

Bodies found in Haitian suburb as gang violence rages for third week

Fourteen bodies were found in an affluent suburb of Haiti's capital Monday, as international efforts accelerated to fill a political vacuum created by weeks of gang violence that has forced the impending departure of the prime minister.
ECONOMY World Bank plans $6 billion of financial support for Egypt

World Bank plans $6 billion of financial support for Egypt

The World Bank is planning to give Egypt more than $6 billion in financial assistance over the next three years to help it meet its development priorities, the Washington-based lender has announced 
SPORTS Violence overshadows Süper Lig match

Violence overshadows Süper Lig match

Violence broke out between supporters of Trabzonspor and players from Fenerbahçe after a Turkish top-flight league match on Sunday.
﻿