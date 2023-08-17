Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 24rd anniversary

ISTANBUL
The devastating impact of the 1999 Marmara earthquake was solemnly remembered on Aug. 17, as communities across Türkiye's northwestern provinces gathered to mark the 24th anniversary of the catastrophe.

The earthquake, one of the deadliest in modern Turkish history, struck at a magnitude of 7.4 with its epicenter in Kocaeli's Gölcük district and claimed the lives of over 17,000 people.

Local residents in the provinces of Kocaeli, Istanbul, Yalova and Sakarya assembled for commemoration ceremonies, honoring the memory of those who perished in the disaster. The quake lasted for approximately 45 seconds and left a trail of destruction in its wake, decimating 96,808 homes and 15,944 workplaces in the region.

A commemoration ceremony took place at the epicenter of the earthquake, Gölcük, where government officials, lawmakers, representatives from non-governmental organizations and relatives of the earthquake victims gathered.

The ceremony unfolded on the Kavaklı beach, a site partially submerged after the tremors. Prayers were offered for the lives lost, while a torch was lit and carnations were placed at the earthquake monument.

In Istanbul's Avcılar district, the event commenced with a moment of silence and the singing of the National Anthem. Participants, including political party representatives, non-governmental organizations and families directly affected by the disaster, then lit a torch and laid wreaths in front of the earthquake monument located on Marmara Street.

Similar commemorative events unfolded in Yalova, another province profoundly affected by the quake. A "silent march" led to an earthquake monument in the city square, where citizens laid snowdrops on the marble structure inscribed with the names of victims. Participants also revisited locations captured in photographs taken on the day of the disaster.

In Sakarya, the municipality organized parallel commemoration events in the city square, marked by hymns and odes dedicated to victims.

Meanwhile, geologist Naci Görür reiterated a warning about the looming threat of another earthquake in the region. Referring to post-earthquake research, Görür highlighted that scientists project a 64 percent likelihood of a magnitude 7 or greater earthquake occurring in the region.

"In the event of an earthquake, support and help must come from outside the Marmara region. If Istanbul hopes for help, it should do this by making agreements and planning with the big cities outside the region," the expert said.

The megacity with 15.9 million residents that last suffered heavy damage from the 1999 earthquakes is on edge, according to repeated warnings by experts about the expected quake.

The analysis conducted by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) also supports the concerns, confirming the potential for a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in the Marmara Sea.

