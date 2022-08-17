Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 23rd anniversary

  • August 17 2022 11:49:00

Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 23rd anniversary

ISTANBUL
Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 23rd anniversary

The victims of the 1999 Marmara earthquake, the worst seismic disaster in the history of modern Türkiye, were remembered in the country’s northwestern provinces on Aug. 17.

Locals in the Marmara provinces of Kocaeli, Istanbul, Yalova and Sakarya gathered for commemoration ceremonies to mark the 23rd year of the 7.4-magnitude earthquake with its epicenter in Kocaeli’s Gölcük district, which lasted for about 45 seconds and killed over 17,000 people.

In Gölcük, crowds gathered early on Aug. 17 on the Kavaklı coastline and observed a moment of silence at 3:02 a.m., when the massive tremor caught many people in their sleep, overall affecting around 16 million people at various levels.

“Forty-five seconds is a very short time in human life. However, for us, Gölcük residents, it is an unforgettable time when we lost our relatives and loved ones,” said Ali Yıldırım Sezer, the district’s mayor.

A similar event was held at the Earthquake Monument in Avcılar, the district where the most deaths were recorded in Istanbul.

Following a moment of silence observed by those who attended the event to mark the quake’s anniversary at 3:02 a.m., Mayor Turan Hançerli stated that they are trying to renovate the old buildings with the works they started in the district.

In the northwestern province of Yalova, where the disaster killed over 2,500 people, locals gathered at 3:02 a.m. for a “silent march” to mark the quake’s anniversary and left carnations at the Earthquake Monument, which was built on the wreck of a building that collapsed during the earthquake.

As Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, city local administrators and residents attended the ceremony organized by the Sakarya Municipality, and prayers were made for those who lost their lives in the earthquake.

Speaking in the city square, Soylu said, “I wish Allah’s mercy on those who lost their lives in the earthquake. We are making all our preparations for the 7.5-magnitude earthquake that is expected to occur in Istanbul, as it’s our greatest responsibility to take precautions.”

Meanwhile, an academic said Istanbul needs to be prepared for another expected huger tremor in the Marmara region.

Reiterating that it has been scientifically determined that the probability of an earthquake expected in Marmara within 30 years from 1999 is 64 percent, professor Naci Görür, a prominent earthquake expert, said, “Twenty-three years have passed, so we have come to the last phase.”

“According to our studies, in the event of this earthquake, it will be of magnitude 7.2 minimum and 7.6 maximum, while the parts of Istanbul close to the Marmara coast will be exposed to an earthquake of at least magnitude 9,” the expert said, adding some 320,000 people are directly face-to-face with death.

The quake destroyed 96,808 dwellings and 15,944 workplaces, especially in the provinces of Kocaeli, Istanbul, Yalova, Sakarya, Bolu and Düzce, and gravely affected 231,364 dwellings and 32,569 workplaces.

commemorate,

TÜRKIYE Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 23rd anniversary

Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 23rd anniversary
MOST POPULAR

  1. Private sector’s external debt down

    Private sector’s external debt down

  2. Walrus that attracted crowds in Oslo fjord euthanized

    Walrus that attracted crowds in Oslo fjord euthanized

  3. Tourists, locals irate over Machu Picchu snafu

    Tourists, locals irate over Machu Picchu snafu

  4. No tolerance for ethnic, sectarian hatred: Erdoğan

    No tolerance for ethnic, sectarian hatred: Erdoğan

  5. Abramovich anchors superyachts worth $1.2 bln in Türkiye

    Abramovich anchors superyachts worth $1.2 bln in Türkiye
Recommended
Ankara denies new deal with Russia on S-400 air defense system

Ankara denies new deal with Russia on S-400 air defense system
Leaders of Türkiye, Ukraine and UN to meet in Lviv

Leaders of Türkiye, Ukraine and UN to meet in Lviv
Carettas nest 61 pct less as sea gets colder

Carettas nest 61 pct less as sea gets colder
Abramovich anchors superyachts worth $1.2 bln in Türkiye

Abramovich anchors superyachts worth $1.2 bln in Türkiye
Over 150,000 tons of marine litter collected

Over 150,000 tons of marine litter collected
Over 16,000 schools provided with libraries

Over 16,000 schools provided with libraries
WORLD Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

If Ukrainian forces were behind the explosions, that would represent a significant escalation in the war. Such attacks could also indicate that Ukrainian operatives are able to penetrate deeply into Russian-occupied territory.

ECONOMY Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil

Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil

Warren Buffett’s company bet more on Apple and Amazon during the second quarter, while also investing billions in old-school oil producers Occidental Petroleum and Chevron.

SPORTS Türkiye’s Can wins second European 10,000m title

Türkiye’s Can wins second European 10,000m title

Kenyan-born Turkish athlete Yasemin Can won her second European 10,000m title in Munich on Aug. 15 night as a trio of world-class heavyweights guaranteed their spots in respective finals.