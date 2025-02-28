Market uncertainties deal blow to Bitcoin, its price sinks

Market uncertainties deal blow to Bitcoin, its price sinks

HONG KONG
Market uncertainties deal blow to Bitcoin, its price sinks

Bitcoin sank below $80,000 on Feb. 28 for the first time in more than three months as a sell-off in the cryptocurrency sector gathered pace amid volatility in global markets.

The digital unit fell to as low as $79,525.88 in early Asian trade, its lowest level since Nov. 11 and sharply down from the record above $109,000 seen just last month.

The unit saw an eye-watering rally after Donald Trump's election victory in November after he promised on the campaign trail to free up regulations surrounding digital tokens and pledged to make the United States the crypto capital of the world.

Bitcoin's gains were in line with advances across world markets but the euphoria has dulled in recent weeks as the U.S. president has pursued a hardball policy of hammering partners with tariffs and threatening to spark a global trade war.

His pledges to slash taxes and immigration have also fanned concerns that he could reignite inflation, forcing the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates elevated longer than had been expected, while recent data have indicated the U.S. economy is slowing.

Earlier this week other cryptocurrencies also saw large drops.

The decline in bitcoin and other crypto assets accelerated after a report showed a bigger-than-expected drop in consumer confidence for this month.

Cryptocurrency is highly volatile, and prices can change rapidly.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye enters new phase in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan

Türkiye enters 'new phase' in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye enters 'new phase' in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan

    Türkiye enters 'new phase' in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan

  2. Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

    Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

  3. Global reactions to Öcalan’s call for PKK disarmament

    Global reactions to Öcalan’s call for PKK disarmament

  4. Broad political support for Öcalan’s call for PKK dissolution

    Broad political support for Öcalan’s call for PKK dissolution

  5. Türkiye, N Macedonia vow to double trade, enhance ties

    Türkiye, N Macedonia vow to double trade, enhance ties
Recommended
German inflation stays flat in February at 2.3 percent: data

German inflation stays flat in February at 2.3 percent: data
Unemployment rate ticked down to 8.4 percent in January

Unemployment rate ticked down to 8.4 percent in January
Turkmen natural gas set to reach Türkiye on March 1

Turkmen natural gas set to reach Türkiye on March 1
Turkish economy grows 3.2 percent last year

Turkish economy grows 3.2 percent last year
Meta plans to release stand-alone AI app: Report

Meta plans to release stand-alone AI app: Report
Couche-Tard still eyes friendly 7-Eleven takeover

Couche-Tard still eyes 'friendly' 7-Eleven takeover
WORLD Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

U.S. President Donald Trump cut short a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday and said the Ukrainian leader is "not ready" for peace with Russia in an extraordinary meltdown in the Oval Office that threw question marks over chances for a truce.

ECONOMY German inflation stays flat in February at 2.3 percent: data

German inflation stays flat in February at 2.3 percent: data

Germany's inflation rate remained stable in February at 2.3 percent, preliminary data showed Friday, leaving the door open for the European Central Bank to ease rates at its meeting next week.

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿