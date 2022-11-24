Marine ecosystem workshop starts in Muğla

Marine ecosystem workshop starts in Muğla

MUĞLA
Marine ecosystem workshop starts in Muğla

A workshop under the direction of the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry to discuss the protection of marine ecosystems has started in the southwestern province of Muğla.

The ministry organized the workshop to ensure the control and sustainability of the bay ecosystems and to determine the necessary measures to be taken, stated Abdullah Uçan, the head of the General Directorate of Protection of Natural Assets.

The participants aim to discuss the results of studies regarding these areas, which were conducted in a scientific-based environment, and share them with the public, Uçan noted while summarizing the scope of the workshop.

Six panels were held in the first two days of the workshop, while fieldwork is under the plan for the third day, Uçan stated, adding that about 250 people attended the program.

A total of 28 academics and researchers from 10 different universities and 15 non-governmental organizations from various countries, such as Spain, Italy and France, participated in the workshop.

Providing information about the content of the workshop, Uçan said that soil and wetlands sensitive to pollution and deterioration were determined as special environmental protection zones by the ministry.

The balance between protection and use of natural, cultural, historical, educational and aesthetic values is determined sensitively in these areas, Uçan pointed out.

On the instructions of Environment Minister Murat Kurum, various scientific research, examinations and conservation studies are being carried out on the land, coastal and marine protected areas, Uçan said.

Pointing out that 12 of these protected areas host many bays, which have natural harbor characteristics, Uçan stated that these regions are also vulnerable to human-caused activity and, therefore, destruction.

Especially seagrass meadows, one of the most important undersea oxygen sources in the Mediterranean, suffer from considerable damage due to the uncontrolled anchoring of boats and yachts in the bays, Uçan noted.

Turkey, Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye marks Teachers’ Day

Türkiye marks Teachers’ Day
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye develops own system for cyber security of power plants

    Türkiye develops own system for cyber security of power plants

  2. Gazprom threatens Europe gas cuts through Ukraine

    Gazprom threatens Europe gas cuts through Ukraine

  3. Cameron almost didn’t choose DiCaprio or Winslet to star in ‘Titanic’

    Cameron almost didn’t choose DiCaprio or Winslet to star in ‘Titanic’

  4. Most Ukrainians left without power after new Russian strikes

    Most Ukrainians left without power after new Russian strikes

  5. Opposition leader Anwar named Malaysia PM: palace

    Opposition leader Anwar named Malaysia PM: palace
Recommended
Turkish army uses indigenous ‘NEB’ in op into northern Syria, Iraq

Turkish army uses indigenous ‘NEB’ in op into northern Syria, Iraq
National combat aircraft in final assembly stage

National combat aircraft in final assembly stage
Erdoğan bestows historical letter to Cuban leader

Erdoğan bestows historical letter to Cuban leader
Urban transformation protected Düzce from quake: Mayor

Urban transformation protected Düzce from quake: Mayor
Türkiye slams Greece for aeronautical, maritime MOU with Egypt

Türkiye slams Greece for aeronautical, maritime MOU with Egypt
Bastık to perform at World Cup with world stars

Bastık to perform at World Cup with world stars
WORLD Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan

Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan

The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s.

ECONOMY Türkiye develops own system for cyber security of power plants

Türkiye develops own system for cyber security of power plants

Türkiye’s State Electricity Generation Company (EÜAŞ) has commissioned its own software for cyber security at power plants.
SPORTS World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messis Argentina 2-1

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

Lionel Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle, looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him after scoring one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever against Argentina.