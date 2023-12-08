Margot Robbie to become new face of Turkish Airlines

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines (THY) has chosen the Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie as the new face of its advertising campaigns to promote its upcoming flight route to Australia and boost its global appeal.

One of Hollywood’s brightest stars as of late, Robbie is known for her many iconic roles throughout her career and as the headliner of 2023’s highest-grossing film "Barbie." The Oscar-nominated actress is currently in talks with THY to play a pivotal role in promoting the airlines' renewed route to Australia.

The decision was announced by THY Board Chairman Ahmet Bolat, forming a significant collaboration between the airline and the internationally acclaimed actress.

“We will commence flights to Australia between March 15 and 25, 2024. We are currently in discussions with Australian actress Margot Robbie. We plan to bring her to Türkiye a week before the flight and explore various places, including the historic site of Göbeklitepe," Bolat said.

"The Australia flight will involve a layover, a 10-hour stopover in Singapore, and then a further seven-hour journey to Australia,” he added.

In remarks he made in November, Bolat said that the flag carrier was carrying out a joint project with the Tourism Ministry under which they identified 10 target markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia and Taiwan, to lure tourists from those destinations to Türkiye.

“We aim to bring 10 million tourists from those countries,” he said at the time.

A considerable number of Turkish Cypriots, Greeks and Macedonians are living in Australia, Bolat said, while voicing hope that some 500,000 to 600,0000 tourists from Australia would travel to Türkiye.