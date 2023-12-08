Margot Robbie to become new face of Turkish Airlines

Margot Robbie to become new face of Turkish Airlines

ISTANBUL
Margot Robbie to become new face of Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines (THY) has chosen the Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie as the new face of its advertising campaigns to promote its upcoming flight route to Australia and boost its global appeal.

One of Hollywood’s brightest stars as of late, Robbie is known for her many iconic roles throughout her career and as the headliner of 2023’s highest-grossing film "Barbie." The Oscar-nominated actress is currently in talks with THY to play a pivotal role in promoting the airlines' renewed route to Australia.

The decision was announced by THY Board Chairman Ahmet Bolat, forming a significant collaboration between the airline and the internationally acclaimed actress.

“We will commence flights to Australia between March 15 and 25, 2024. We are currently in discussions with Australian actress Margot Robbie. We plan to bring her to Türkiye a week before the flight and explore various places, including the historic site of Göbeklitepe," Bolat said.

"The Australia flight will involve a layover, a 10-hour stopover in Singapore, and then a further seven-hour journey to Australia,” he added.

In remarks he made in November, Bolat said that the flag carrier was carrying out a joint project with the Tourism Ministry under which they identified 10 target markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia and Taiwan, to lure tourists from those destinations to Türkiye.

“We aim to bring 10 million tourists from those countries,” he said at the time.

A considerable number of Turkish Cypriots, Greeks and Macedonians are living in Australia, Bolat said, while voicing hope that some 500,000 to 600,0000 tourists from Australia would travel to Türkiye.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities

Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities
LATEST NEWS

  1. Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities

    Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities

  2. Rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq security official

    Rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq security official

  3. Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to take steps towards normalisation

    Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to take steps towards normalisation

  4. UN to hold emergency meeting at Guyana's request on Venezuelan claim to vast oil-rich region

    UN to hold emergency meeting at Guyana's request on Venezuelan claim to vast oil-rich region

  5. Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

    Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks
Recommended
Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities

Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities
TRT World Forum 2023 is Starting

"TRT World Forum 2023" is Starting
Health minister reports two deaths among evacuated Gaza patients

Health minister reports two deaths among evacuated Gaza patients
Espionage trial unravels Mossads alleged crimes in Türkiye

Espionage trial unravels Mossad's alleged crimes in Türkiye
Turkish scientist made living robots from human DNA

Turkish scientist made living robots from human DNA
Pandemic exacerbates Istanbul traffic woes

Pandemic exacerbates Istanbul traffic woes
Education cost saw nearly 70 pct surge last year: TÜİK

Education cost saw nearly 70 pct surge last year: TÜİK
WORLD Rockets fired at Baghdads Green Zone: Iraq security official

Rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq security official

At least three rockets targeted the US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone at dawn on Friday, landing on the outskirts of the district housing government and diplomatic buildings, an Iraqi security official said.
ECONOMY Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

A much-anticipated US approval of wider bitcoin trading has helped the world's biggest cryptocurrency reach 20-month heights, risking however pain for new investors unaccustomed to its volatility.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.