Mardin shatters tourism target with 4 million visitors

MARDİN

Cementing its status as a global must-see destination, the historic southeastern province of Mardin surpassed its tourism targets last year by welcoming around 4 million visitors and securing more than 1 million overnight stays in a standout year, local tourism representatives have said.

“Our target for 2025 was 1 million overnight stays, and we have surpassed that figure,” said Özgür Azad Gürgör, head of a local tourism association.

By the end of December, and especially with high occupancy during the New Year period, the city experienced a final surge in demand, according to Gürgör.

Overlooking the Mesopotamian plains, Mardin is known for its well-preserved stone architecture, narrow streets and centuries-old mosques, churches and monasteries that reflect the city’s multicultural past.

This timeless allure has fueled a meteoric rise in tourism, transforming the city’s ancient heritage into a thriving magnet for global travelers in recent years.

In 2024, the city recorded about 950,000 overnight stays and approximately 3 million total visits.

Gürgör said the increase last year was driven by improved security conditions, broader promotion of the city and the impact of popular television series filmed in Mardin, which helped raise its international profile.

As a result, tourism activity has spread across all 12 months of the year.

With more than 60 premier hotels and heritage mansions providing 22,000 beds, the city is rapidly scaling its hospitality sector through a wave of new investments designed to welcome even more visitors.

Looking ahead, local tourism officials aim to further increase overnight stays.

“Our goal for 2026 is to attract more investors, expand accommodation capacity and reach around 1.5 million overnight stays,” Gürgör said, adding that the recent tourism performance has benefited local businesses and strengthened confidence in the sector.