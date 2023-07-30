Marchand ‘can handle Paris Olympics pressure’

Marchand ‘can handle Paris Olympics pressure’

FUKUOKA
Marchand ‘can handle Paris Olympics pressure’

Legendary swimming coach Bob Bowman said Sunday that he believes Leon Marchand can handle the pressure at next year's Paris Olympics after "a very good rehearsal" at the world championships.

French sensation Marchand has been one of the stars of the competition this week in Fukuoka, claiming three gold medals and breaking Michael Phelps's long-standing 400m individual medley world record.

Bowman mentored Phelps to unprecedented Olympic success and he now coaches Marchand at Arizona State in the U.S.

Marchand will face huge expectations at the Paris Games but Bowman said the 21-year-old "got better when the pressure was highest" this week in Japan.

"That's something Michael always did, that's what the great ones do," said Bowman, who is serving as head coach of the U.S. team in Fukuoka.

"When the pressure is on, they rise to meet it."

Bowman said Marchand shares the same "mindset" as Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time with a staggering 28 medals.

"That's something that Leon had to improve on to get to this level, so it's very good to see him develop into that kind of character," said Bowman.

Marchand broke Phelps's 400m IM record by more than a second on the competition's opening night, coming home in a time of 4min, 02.50sec.

Marchand followed that up by winning the 200m butterfly and 200m IM titles.

Bowman said it "remains to be seen" what the Frenchman can achieve at the Paris Olympics.

Sports,

SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title
LATEST NEWS

  1. Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

    Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

  2. Marchand ‘can handle Paris Olympics pressure’

    Marchand ‘can handle Paris Olympics pressure’

  3. Barca and the woodwork defeat Real in Texas 'Clasico'

    Barca and the woodwork defeat Real in Texas 'Clasico'

  4. Rapinoe adapting to being super sub for US

    Rapinoe adapting to being super sub for US

  5. Greek blazes mostly under control: fire fighters

    Greek blazes mostly under control: fire fighters
Recommended
Barca and the woodwork defeat Real in Texas Clasico

Barca and the woodwork defeat Real in Texas 'Clasico'
Rapinoe adapting to being super sub for US

Rapinoe adapting to being super sub for US
Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Basketball player killed in tragic accident
Russias Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA
Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut

Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut
Marta enters sixth World Cup seeking scoring record

Marta enters sixth World Cup seeking scoring record
Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage
WORLD Greek blazes mostly under control: fire fighters

Greek blazes mostly under control: fire fighters

Wildfires that have scorched Greece for more than two weeks were on Saturday mostly under control, but firefighters remained in key hotspots with strong winds still a threat, officials said.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s imports, exports decreased in June: Official data

Türkiye’s imports, exports decreased in June: Official data

Türkiye’s exports were $20.9 billion in June with a 10.5 percent decrease and imports were $26.6 billion with a 17.5 percent decrease compared with June 2022, official data has showed on July 28.
SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.