Manufacturing capacity use down 0.7 pct in March

  • March 25 2020 11:41:27

Manufacturing capacity use down 0.7 pct in March

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Manufacturing capacity use down 0.7 pct in March

Turkey's manufacturing industry used 75.3 percent of its capacity in March, the country's Central Bank said on March 25.

The sector's capacity utilization rate (CUR) fell 0.7 percent points from last month, the bank survey showed.

The figures are based on responses given to its business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, according to the bank.

Nearly 1,800 companies responded to the survey this month.

Among the six main industrial groups, the highest capacity usage was 76.5 percent for investment goods, while food and beverage goods posted the lowest rate, with 70.9 percent.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's coronavirus death toll up seven to 44, with 343 new cases

    Turkey's coronavirus death toll up seven to 44, with 343 new cases

  2. Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus

    Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus

  3. Mobile app amps up local solidarity during coronavirus struggle

    Mobile app amps up local solidarity during coronavirus struggle

  4. Turkey’s biggest basin struggles with drought

    Turkey’s biggest basin struggles with drought

  5. Turkey unveils grand tax deferral package

    Turkey unveils grand tax deferral package
Recommended
Turkey removes tariffs on ethyl alcohol imports

Turkey removes tariffs on ethyl alcohol imports
Turkish Cargo ups capacity to carry anti-virus supplies

Turkish Cargo ups capacity to carry anti-virus supplies
Sectoral confidence down in March

Sectoral confidence down in March
Treasury borrows $650 mln from domestic markets

Treasury borrows $650 mln from domestic markets
Türk Eximbank takes steps to back exporters amid virus

Türk Eximbank takes steps to back exporters amid virus
Turkey unveils grand tax deferral package

Turkey unveils grand tax deferral package
WORLD Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

Istanbul prosecutor's office said on March 25 it had prepared an indictment against 20 suspects over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, including the former deputy head of Saudi Arabia's general intelligence and a former royal adviser.
ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity use down 0.7 pct in March

Manufacturing capacity use down 0.7 pct in March

Turkey's manufacturing industry used 75.3 percent of its capacity in March, the country's Central Bank said on March 25.
SPORTS Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

The Turkish Boxing Federation said on March 24 that a boxer and a coach tested positive for coronavirus.