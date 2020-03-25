Manufacturing capacity use down 0.7 pct in March

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

Turkey's manufacturing industry used 75.3 percent of its capacity in March, the country's Central Bank said on March 25.

The sector's capacity utilization rate (CUR) fell 0.7 percent points from last month, the bank survey showed.

The figures are based on responses given to its business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, according to the bank.

Nearly 1,800 companies responded to the survey this month.

Among the six main industrial groups, the highest capacity usage was 76.5 percent for investment goods, while food and beverage goods posted the lowest rate, with 70.9 percent.