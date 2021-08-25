Manufacturing capacity up for 3rd straight month in August

  • August 25 2021 11:16:00

Manufacturing capacity up for 3rd straight month in August

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Manufacturing capacity up for 3rd straight month in August

The Turkish manufacturing industry's capacity utilization rate (CUR) increased month-on-month in August, marking the third straight monthly rise, according to data released on Aug. 25.

Local manufacturing industry units operated at 77.1 percent of their capacity this month, up 0.4 points from July, according to a Turkish Central Bank survey.

Among the main industrial groups, the highest CUR was 78.9 percent for intermediate goods, while the lowest was 71.4 percent for food and beverages.

On the sectoral side, the highest capacity usage was in the manufacturing of wood and wood/cork products, excluding furniture, at 84.5 percent in August.

The lowest rate of 59.8 percent was in leather production.

The figures are based on responses to the bank's business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, according to the bank.

The monthly data – collected from 1,739 companies in August – does not reflect the bank's views or predictions, the bank said.

Turkey,

TURKEY Turks mark 99th anniversary of Great Offensive with several events

Turks mark 99th anniversary of Great Offensive with several events
MOST POPULAR

  1. Tatar slams Greek Cypriot decision to revoke passports

    Tatar slams Greek Cypriot decision to revoke passports

  2. Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss latest developments in Afghanistan

    Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss latest developments in Afghanistan

  3. Glaciers on Turkey's highest mountain melting due to climate change

    Glaciers on Turkey's highest mountain melting due to climate change

  4. Erdoğan calls on Muslims worldwide to oppose injustice

    Erdoğan calls on Muslims worldwide to oppose injustice

  5. Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

    Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021
Recommended
Ready-wear apparel exporters enjoy strong demand

Ready-wear apparel exporters enjoy strong demand
Turkey accounts for over one tenth of global geothermal capacity

Turkey accounts for over one tenth of global geothermal capacity
Nigerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

Nigerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey
European bank invests in Turkish waste-to-energy firm Biotrend

European bank invests in Turkish waste-to-energy firm Biotrend
Turkey, Uruguay sign customs cooperation agreement

Turkey, Uruguay sign customs cooperation agreement

Turkey expects improvement in current deficit, inflation in H2

Turkey expects improvement in current deficit, inflation in H2
WORLD China reopens world’s third busiest port after partial virus halt

China reopens world’s third busiest port after partial virus halt

China reopened a key terminal at the world’s third-busiest cargo port on Aug. 25, after a shutdown to control the coronavirus caused major backlogs elsewhere and worsened export already extended delays caused by the pandemic.

ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity up for 3rd straight month in August

Manufacturing capacity up for 3rd straight month in August

The Turkish manufacturing industry's capacity utilization rate (CUR) increased month-on-month in August, marking the third straight monthly rise, according to data released on Aug. 25.

SPORTS Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

The Turkish women's volleyball team beat the Netherlands on Aug. 24, marking its fifth victory in five matches of the group stage in the 2021 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley).