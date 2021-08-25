Manufacturing capacity up for 3rd straight month in August

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The Turkish manufacturing industry's capacity utilization rate (CUR) increased month-on-month in August, marking the third straight monthly rise, according to data released on Aug. 25.

Local manufacturing industry units operated at 77.1 percent of their capacity this month, up 0.4 points from July, according to a Turkish Central Bank survey.

Among the main industrial groups, the highest CUR was 78.9 percent for intermediate goods, while the lowest was 71.4 percent for food and beverages.

On the sectoral side, the highest capacity usage was in the manufacturing of wood and wood/cork products, excluding furniture, at 84.5 percent in August.

The lowest rate of 59.8 percent was in leather production.

The figures are based on responses to the bank's business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, according to the bank.

The monthly data – collected from 1,739 companies in August – does not reflect the bank's views or predictions, the bank said.