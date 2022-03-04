Manson sues Woods over abuse allegations

  • March 04 2022 07:00:00

LOS ANGELES
Rocker Marilyn Manson sued Evan Rachel Wood, over her allegations that he sexually and physically abused her during their relationship.

The lawsuit filed in a Los Angeles Superior Court alleges that Wood’s allegations were fabricated, and that she and another woman named as a defendant, Illma Gore, used false pretenses including a phony letter from the FBI to convince other women to come forward with sexual abuse allegations.

The lawsuit, which claims defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, says Wood publicly cast Manson “as a rapist and abuser, a malicious falsehood that has derailed Warner’s successful music, TV, and film career.”

In 2017, Wood said she had been raped and abused without naming anyone.

Then in an Instagram post in 2020, Wood named Manson, saying he “horrifically abused me for years.”

